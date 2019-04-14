Victoria’s Secret Angel Leomie Anderson Wears A Very Transparent Dress For Coachella Festival Day 2

Not unlike a lot of her fellow models and celebrities from all over the world, Victoria’s Secret’s newest angel Leomie Anderson is currently enjoying this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. And similar to how all the celebrities in attendance are treating their fans to pics from the event, Leomie decided not to lag behind and titillated her fans with a series of Instagram updates from the event.

In her latest picture — which was captured on the festival’s second day — the 26-year-old model was seen wearing a very transparent, tight dress shirt, which allowed her to flash her neon-pink VS bra and black thong. The risque ensemble allowed Leomie to display her enviable figure — a move that immediately set pulses racing.

In terms of her aesthetics, the London native decided to opt for minimal makeup while she let her colorfully-dyed hair down. She accessorized with sunglasses and a belt bag and finished off her look with a pair of black boots, which drew attention to her long, sexy legs. To her fans’ excitement, the model posted two pictures from the event and she struck different poses in both of them, in order to provide a detailed view of her envious physique as well as her outfit.

Within an hour of having been posted, Leomie’s picture racked up close to 6,000 likes and various comments. Her fans and followers were quick to praise her for her sense of style and sexiness.

“Leomie, what a terrific look! You are so beautiful,” one of her fans wrote.

“Perfection. Don’t need nothing to shine!” another one chimed in.

Another one of her followers explained that Leomi earned her status as a Victoria’s Secret Angel because she is “ultimate top model material.”

Other fans posted heart, kiss, and fire emojis on the picture to express their admiration for the model.

Leomie also posted a series of Instagram Stories from the event, wherein she provided several up-close shots of her look, which fans totally loved.

According to an article by Harper’s Bazaar, the British model is of Jamaican heritage and has been associated with the modeling industry for the past nine years. The model has worked for some major global brands, including Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Fenty Beauty, and Pat McGrath.

But when it comes to Victoria’s secret, it was not smooth sailing for Leomie, as she was rejected twice before being cast in the lingerie company’s annual fashion extravaganza. She was finally selected in 2015, and when she heard the news of becoming an angel, she couldn’t contain her excitement. She took to her Instagram profile with a message of bewilderment.