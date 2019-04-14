Kendall Jenner Flaunts Barely There Bikini, Shows Off Her Long Legs In Coachella Appearance

Kendall Jenner is putting in her bid to become the hottest star at Coachella this year.

The multi-weekend music festival in Southern California has attracted all manner of celebrities, and many have shared revealing photos on social media of their time there. Kendall joined the fray on Saturday, posting a series of pictures of herself wearing a teeny bikini. As the Daily Mail noted, Kendall was partying with friend Hailey Baldwin at the festival and was rocking some very revealing attire.

The report noted that Kendall’s bikini was from another huge social media star, model Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear collection. Kendall has been a fan of Emily’s swimwear, regularly sharing pictures of the skimpy bikinis.

As the report added, the skimpy swimwear Kendall rocked at Coachella showed off the long and lean physique for the Calvin Klein model — so long and lean, actually, that the pictures had the appearance of being stretched out.

There were a number of other celebrities appearing at Coachella, and many took to social media to share their experiences. As The Inquisitr noted, Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance for her first-ever performance the festival, appearing on stage with Cardi B and Ozuna to perform their song “Taki Taki.”

There have been plenty of other viral photos shared from the festival, The Inquisitr noted, including model Camille Kostek going topless.

Kendall Jenner has mastered the art of using social media to connect with followers, and has used the attention to build a very successful modeling career. In an interview with Vogue last year, Kendall said she once found it hard to make it in such a rigorous industry, but learned to have fun, as her social media feed certainly shows.

“I was always really nervous on any job,” Kendall says. “I am a huge people pleaser, and that is what my job has always been: You come to set and you do what you’re told. I don’t think of myself as anything special most days — I am just a normal-a** kid who likes to hang out with her friends and likes pizza. My family, my agent, my friends all make fun of me for it: Girl, you need to give yourself some credit. But that’s what I took out of it: I need to be more present and pay more attention.”

More pictures of Kendall Jenner in her very skimpy bikini can be found at the Daily Mail’s story about her Coachella appearance.