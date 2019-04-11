Rachel Bush, Instagram Model & Wife Of NFL Player Jordan Poyer, Flaunts Famous Booty In Leopard Print Swimsuit

Rachel Bush has the magic power to heat up Instagram at her command, as she has proven time and time again. On Thursday, the model and influencer took to the popular social media to share two sizzling snapshots of herself in a very revealing swimsuit that puts her body on full display, leaving little to the imagination.

In the post, the 21-year-old model — who is married to NFL star Jordan Poyer — is sitting on the carpet in front of a full-length mirror while donning a leopard print one-piece that shows off quite a bit of skin.

As the first of the two photos shows, the swimsuit features two cutouts in the midsection, with one thick strap separating the two while merging at the back. The halter top stops right below the chest, exposing a little underboob to spice things up. According to the tag she included with her post, her swimsuit is courtesy of Meshki. In this shot, she is seated with one leg crossed in front of her while having the other one stretched to the side.

In the second snapshot, Bush is sitting on her bent legs with her back to the mirror, whose reflection offers an eye-popping visual of her thong-clad derriere, making it the center of the photo.

Bush is wearing her brunette tresses swept to the side and loose, as its straight strands cascade over her shoulders and down all the way to her booty. Her wet hair indicates that she had just gotten out of the shower, as suggested by her caption, which is further evidenced by her lack of makeup and overall natural look. Her bulldog, Taz, features in the background as his reflection is seen in the mirror behind the model.

The post, which Bush shared with her impressive 930,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 31,000 likes and close to 450 comments within just a few hours of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her hotness and to offer their opinion regarding which photo they like best.

“Perfect from every angle,” one user offered.

“Front, where yo glow is more blinding,” another chimed in.

Bush and Poyer have been together for about three years now, tying the knot in February of last year. The two have a little girl together, Aliyah Anne, who was born in 2016, as TMZ reported in November of 2018.