Three Naked Women Led Police On A Wild Highway Chase

While the term “wild goose chase” is already well-established, it seems a few women are keen on introducing some nudity into the mix. Earlier this week, three females were arrested after they reportedly led law enforcement on a pursuit all over I-75.

And yes, for those who had an inkling — this took place in Florida.

As reported by ABC affiliate WFTS, three Florida residents — Oasis Shakira McLeod, 18, Jeniyah McLeod, 19, and Cecilia Eunique Young, 19 — were arrested after a lengthy pursuit around Pasco County. The proceedings kicked off on Wednesday, April 10, when an unnamed tipster informed police that they had spotted three naked women hanging around an I-75 rest area, located south of State Road 54. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officer was dispatched at around 11:15 a.m. After arriving at the rest stop, the officer came across the three female suspects, who were not wearing any clothing. When they were questioned, the women explained to the officer that they had recently showered, and were “air drying” themselves.

While the officer was gathering the women’s information, they allegedly decided to flee the scene. They darted into a white 2009 Nissan Sentra, looping around the rest stop before heading northbound on I-75 toward State Road 52. While the Florida Highway Patrol officer did begin a pursuit, it was quickly called off for not fitting the agency’s criteria.

Bat-wielding trio of naked women spark police chase in Florida https://t.co/EGZKNYPBNv pic.twitter.com/MmFEO5nuL6 — New York Post (@nypost) April 11, 2019

Although the trooper in question may have been called off from pursuing, a concerned citizen called into the Florida Highway Patrol to report a reckless driver. After providing updates as to where the vehicle was heading, another FHP trooper reportedly spotted the Nissan Sentra and began their own chase. After tagging the vehicle with a GPS tracker, the trooper backed off, and eventually located the now-empty car at a convenience store parking lot. Soon, the three women were spotted leaving the store, and the officer approached them.

While trying to arrest one of the nude suspects, another woman jumped into the Sentra and drove directly at the trooper, who had to quickly jump away to avoid being hit. One of the women allegedly emerged from the car with a bat, in an attempt to assault the arresting officer. Thankfully, a second trooper nearby was witness to the entire event and interceded.

While the women got away (yet again), they were eventually stopped in their tracks, thanks to the Dade City Police Department, which made use of stop sticks to deflate the Sentra’s tires. The three women reportedly resisted arrest and refused to leave the vehicle, forcing troopers to smash the car’s windows and taser the suspects.

All three “were charged with fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault and lewd acts.”