William H. Macy Spotted Shopping After Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty

The 'Shameless' actor was picking up some garden hoses at a hardware store.

As The Inquisitr reported just a few days ago, William H. Macy’s wife, Felicity Huffman, recently pleaded guilty to the college admission scandal.

William was spotted doing a little shopping at a local hardware store in Los Angeles on Tuesday called Anawalt Hardware. Photos obtained by Page Six reveal the 69-year-old actor toting around several red garden hoses.

Macy appeared to be keeping a low profile as he wore a pair of sunglasses with a large sun hat. He also donned a blue polo shirt, light blue jeans, and comfortable shoes as he exited the store with garden hoses tucked under each arm.

According to a photo obtained by The Boston Globe, the actor appeared to be preparing for the spring weather as he also purchased flats of plants and gardening equipment.

Macy’s wife was one of 12 wealthy parents who plead guilty to participating in the SAT score boosting scandal.

According to a separate piece from Page Six, Macy escaped any legal repercussions in connection to the scandal due to a lack of evidence to support he was in on the fraud the same way his wife was. The media outlet goes on to reveal there were several recorded phone calls between the couple and William Rick Singer regarding whether the couple wanted to pay $15,000 to boost their younger daughter, Georgia Grace’s, SAT score.

The recorded conversation also reportedly revealed the couple had previously paid the fee to boost their older daughter’s score. The outlet goes on to speculate it was likely the decision not to pay to boost the score of their younger daughter that was ultimately why the Shameless star didn’t face the same charges as his wife.

Authorities haven’t placed charges against their older daughter Sofia either as they were unable to determine whether she had any knowledge of her parents’ fraudulent actions.

While Felicity Huffman wrangles with legal issues, husband William H. Macy digs into spring https://t.co/9nQxLVNsdE — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 10, 2019

According to court documents, officials want Huffman to spend time behind bars for her connection to the scandal for anywhere from four to 10 months.

Actress Lori Loughlin – known for her role in Full House– also faces charges for her role in the scandal. Her situation, however, differs from Felicity as she has not admitted guilt and her husband faces charges as well.

William H. Macy Seen for First Time Since Felicity Huffman Announced Guilty Plea in College Scandal https://t.co/TUNQsS3TeL — susan radtke (@susanradtke) April 10, 2019

According to People, the prosecution wants anyone connected to the scandal to face jail time as they want to send a clear message that the defendants being rich doesn’t mean they get a free pass on fraud.

“They want to make sure everyone is equal in the eyes of the law,” a legal source close to the case told People.

According to a separate exclusive by People, William continues to stand by his wife and their relationship is as strong as ever following her guilty plea.