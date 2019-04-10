Model Alexis Ren Spills Out Of Tiny White Dress In Sultry New Photo

Alexis Ren is one of the most popular models on Instagram for a reason.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant is always showing off her amazing figure with her Instagram followers on both her stories and her regular feed. And it’s easy to see that she’s very well-liked as she has already amassed a following of 13 million plus on Instagram alone.

Earlier today, Ren wowed fans with yet another sexy photo on her Instagram Stories. In the image, Alexis sits on a gray couch and wears a huge smile on her face. The 22-year-old appears to be wearing minimal makeup, and she wears her long locks off to one side.

Though she is sitting down in the snapshot, Ren’s incredible body is on display. She wears a tiny white dress that shows off her petite waist. Also on display in the photo is Alexis’ chest, as she nearly spills out of the body-hugging dress. And along with the photo, the model also shared a sweet caption with fans.

“GOOD MORNING I hope something amazing happens to you today ok bye.”

Prior to the sexy new photo on her story, The Inquisitr detailed that Ren shared another sultry photo of herself, one that had her fans buzzing. In the sexy snapshot, the model appears completely naked in a bath, telling fans that it was 6 a.m. and she was having trouble sleeping.

In just a short time, that post earned her a ton of attention from her fans, attracting almost 1 million likes in addition to over 5,000 comments. Ren had also made headlines for her former relationship with Dancing with the Stars pro Alan Bersten. As The Inquisitr shared, the two were incredibly popular on the show, but unfortunately, their chemistry off the air fizzled fast.

In a new interview on Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast, via iHeartRadio, Bersten said that while the were great dancing partners, their romantic relationship didn’t pan out.

“She is a beautiful person, in and out, but that didn’t end up so well. So we’re not dating anymore for anyone asking.”

“We met on the show, and that is her whole career. She is a social media influencer. How could I tell her whether she should post something or not,” he shared. “You know, that’s not my duty as a boyfriend. I personally am a super private person, so I don’t like that.”

Hopefully now, the two can remain friends. It appears that there are no hard feelings between them, even though their relationship didn’t end up working out.