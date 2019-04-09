Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Wears $400 Gucci Shoes To School, Instagram Is ‘Shook’

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t enjoying the best press these days.

On April 8, 2019 the Poosh CEO was dubbed “staggeringly useless” following a website post that encouraged women to use “good lighting” to battle cellulite. Within hours, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was making “body shaming” headlines, The Sun reports.

April 9 brings fresh drama. It comes following an Instagram post made yesterday by Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian. Void of cleavage, nudity, or the usual Kardashian getup, the picture simply showed Kim, Kourtney, and their daughters, North and Penelope. In the most ordinary setting ever, one could say it was nothing more than two mothers preparing their daughters for school.

There’s always a catch with the Kardashians, though. As Refinery 29 reports, the school uniforms come accessorized with some pretty pricey footwear. Penelope Disick is wearing Gucci loafers (and they’re worth $400). Clearly, fans have their thoughts, as per the comments on the above-mentioned post.

“@missbritt_a The fact that P wears Gucci loafers to school has me shook”

While many fans pointed out how “cute” the youngsters look, the most liked comments slammed the mothers for projecting a normal image that isn’t quite what it seems.

“Gucci loafers to school at age 6, no worries @leilanit @arianatoby_”

Another fan voiced similar thoughts.

Kim refrained from dropping any designer names in her caption. She simply acknowledged the end of Spring Break. There’s no denying that the Kardashian-Jenner children are style icons. North West has entire Vogue articles written about her wardrobe. Kylie Jenner’s fans now appear as engrossed by Stormi’s extravagant clothing as they are with the makeup mogul herself.

Admittedly, Penelope’s loafers are stylish. Fashionistas will recognize them as having been worn by supermodel, Gigi Hadid. Then again, not all fans seem to feel that a six-year-old in $400 loafers is appropriate.

Kourtney may not be as controversial as her sisters, but she’s made her fair share of headlines over the years. As an advocate of co-sleeping and gluten-free, dairy-free living, this Kardashian’s parenting methods continue to be debated. Kourtney’s Poosh website now comes with blog posts endorsing her various philosophies.

Penelope Disick might not be as famous as her cousin, North West, but she’s making her mark in the world of celebrity kids. She frequently appears on her mother’s Instagram and likewise features on her father, Scott Disick’s feed.

Kourtney and Scott are also parents to Mason and Reign. All three children are regulars on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As of April 9 though, their popularity hangs in the balance. Season 16 of the much-loved reality show recently aired.