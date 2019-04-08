‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Kate Linder Celebrates Huge Esther Valentine Milestone

The Young and the Restless star Kate Linder is celebrating a momentous occasion for her alter ego, Esther Valentine, today.

The actress took to Instagram earlier to mark the fact that 37 years ago today, Esther said her first ever line in Genoa City. What did Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanie Cooper) maid say? “Mrs. Chancellor your dinner is served.” Initially, that was supposed to be Linder’s only day working for the show and the single line she’d ever say. However, since that moment, Esther has been a staple on the No. 1 rated CBS Daytime Drama. During her tenure on the show, Linder also worked as a flight attendant for the United Airlines.

In her long tenure as Mrs. Chancellor’s maid and confidant, Esther has done some wild things. She also had a child named Katherine Tina Valentine, and eventually, that child became Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Initially, Chloe was embarrassed by her mother’s profession as a maid, but later she warmed up to the relationship.

Esther’s granddaughter Delia died shortly after Katherine passed away, and Adam Newman ended up being the person who ran over Chloe and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) daughter, which ultimately led to Chloe kidnapping Adam and blowing up the cabin where she had him stashed. Before that, Chloe had another daughter named Bella, whom Kevin (Greg Rikaart) fathered.

Recently, Esther worked as a barista at Crimson Lights, and she spent a lot of time helping Chloe care for Bella. However, once all the details about Chloe kidnapping and presumably killing Adam came to light, Chloe and Bella fled Genoa City, and Chloe was presumed dead, and Esther has not made many appearances on screen.

However, The Inquisitr recently reported that Rikaart is bringing Kevin Fisher back to the canvas. Plus, the soap recently recast Adam Newman with daytime newcomer Mark Grossman. All these details point to the possibility of Chloe returning too, although nothing has been announced on that front. If Esther’s family returns to Genoa City, there’s a good chance that she will end up appearing more often in the storylines.

Linder managed to make an excellent career out of what was initially supposed to be a short-term role. Now she, and many co-stars host a tea called OpportuniTea in Canada benefitting the March of Dimes. The sixth annual installation of the event will take place on Sunday, April 14 at The Westin Calgary. Joining her are castmates Bryton James (Devon), Christian LeBlanc (Michael), and Beth Maitland (Traci).

Congratulations on 37 wonderful years!