Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Puts Her Pert Derriere On Full Display In New Snap

Danish model Josephine Skriver recently took to her Instagram account and titillated her 5.8 million followers to a new, sultry snap which set pulses immediately racing.

In the pic, the model could be seen donning a skimpy orange, one-piece bikini with a thong-style cut that allowed the 25-year-old model to put her booty on full display as she turned her back towards the camera to strike a pose for the picture.

Josephine let her hair down, accessorized with a bracelet and stood with her feet submerged in the shallow end of a beautiful swimming pool which, per the caption and the geotag, is located in Villa Manzu — a private residence located on the cliffs of Costa Rica’s Peninsula Papagayo.

In order to excite her fans, Josephine posted not one but two pictures of herself — one taken from a distance, and the other showing an up-close view of her pert derriere.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 226,000 likes and close to 900 comments wherein fans appreciated the model for working so hard to maintain her figure and treating her fans with her sultry snaps every now and then.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Josephine is a goddess in the truest sense of the word, while another one opined that she is the hottest girl in the whole fashion industry. Another one expressed his admiration for the model by calling her “a real-life angel,” while the rest of her fans, per usual, showered her with various one-word compliments and lots of heart, kiss and fire emojis.

Josephine — who will turn 26 on April 14 — is currently celebrating her birthday week with her fiance, Alex DeLeon aka Bohnes in Costa Rica.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted, prior to posting the said sultry picture, Josephine stunned her fans by donning a short lilac dress that allowed the model to flaunt her beautiful figure. She also posted a snap wearing the similar outfit wherein she could be seen locking lips with Alex. In the caption of the pic, Josephine wrote that she can’t wait for the day when she could call Alex her husband.

The picture amassed more than 255,000 likes and close to a thousand comments wherein everyone sent warm wishes to the couple for a happy and long-lasting relationship. Josephine’s fellow VS angel Sara Sampaio also commented on the picture and wrote the following.

“Yeah, can the wedding be like next month, please!!!!! We can’t wait any longer.”

Hailey Rhode Bieber was also among the commentators who wrote “my heart,” on the picture.