Emily Ratajkowski Dons White Bikini & Wraps Her Arm Around Her Body On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is busy promoting her Inamorata Woman line, this time focusing on a bikini called “Las Olas.” It’s an interesting swimsuit, as it consists of a top with a long string that’s meant to be wrapped around your torso several times and tied around the front left. Emily modeled the piece in a grainy Instagram photo where she was photographed against a textured wall as she stood facing the camera. She wrapped her right arm around her body, while her left extended out. Thanks to the shadows, it’s hard to see how she wore her hair, but Ratajkowski accessorized with earrings.

It seems like her clothing lines are doing well, as Emily has been able to harness the power of her social media followers in her entrepreneurial pursuits. It also appears that her stocking process is getting quicker, with most of her swimsuits available for purchase. Previously, many of the popular sizes were often sold out, and fans had to wait until they were restocked. The model revealed that Las Olas is one of their best sellers, and it’s no wonder. The bikini is perhaps the most unique out of her entire collection and isn’t a cut that’s widely available from other designers.

In addition to the swimsuit pic, Emily posted a throwback photo yesterday that showed her younger self posing for a portrait. It’s hard to say exactly how old she was in the photo, but she looks to be in her pre-teen years. The photos were presented in film strips, with young Ratajkowski placing her hands on her face and looking at the camera with a serious look on her face. To the right and left, you can see peeks of her other photos, including one where she stood against a white wall and struck a modeling pose.

In other news, Emily previously opened up to Elle about what inspired her to start her lingerie line, which was preceded by her swimwear line.

“You know, for me, I don’t have a go-to underwear store. I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear.”

The model echoed a similar sentiment about swimsuits.