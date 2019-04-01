Chanel West Coast Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Tiny Crop Top While Horseback Riding

Chanel West Coast went horseback riding earlier today and shared the day out with her Instagram fans. She looked fabulous as ever in a cute outfit, consisting of a tiny white crop top and oversized sunglasses. Her cleavage was on full display, as the shirt had a low scoop neck. It also had laces in the middle, with small floral-shaped cut-outs throughout. Chanel wore her hair in a side part with two braids and took videos of her trip to the horse stable and of her riding the horses. It looked like a sunny day, and she seemed to have a great time.

Considering that her latest updates have been Western-themed, it’s no surprise to see her enjoying some horseback riding. Her newest posts show her posing in a variety of revealing outfits, and are a teaser for a new music video that she’s shooting.

The horseback riding trip took Chanel through the Hollywood Hills, and she took a couple of selfie videos where she said that she was having “so much fun.” It’s hard to know if the day trip was connected to her music video in any way. Until the new video comes out, fans can enjoy the rapper’s new single, “Middle.”

The new single is generating buzz for West Coast, who gave an interview to The Fresh Committee about her inspirations.

“I wanted to make a song that expressed my true inner feelings at the time. I’m very private and good at masking my sadness with a laugh. Wanted people to see that even people with money and nice things aren’t always happy.”

Most of Chanel’s fans are familiar with her laugh, which is iconic for anyone who’s ever watched an episode of Ridiculousness. The rapper has often spoken about the challenges of being a musician as well as a TV personality that’s known for her infectious laugh.

In addition to her inspirations, Chanel also noted that she directed the music video of the new single, saying”It’s easier than worrying about what’s being done… I tend to tell the directors what I want, what angles, lighting anyway, so that’s why I wanted to take the lead on this one.”

Beyond that, however, West Coast emphasized that “really I just want to make music that people everywhere can feel and relate to.”

With over 3.2 million Instagram fans and counting, it doesn’t look like Chanel will be slowing down anytime soon. And for fans in Las Vegas, take note that she’ll be performing there on April 20.