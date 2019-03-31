‘Playboy’ Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Spills Out Of Skintight Lingerie In Latest Instagram Snap

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas sure knows how to bring the heat when posting sultry, revealing snaps of herself, and the latest update from the model’s Instagram is no different. Pelas took a selfie-style shot of herself that put her ample cleavage on full display, and fans went wild for the photo.

In the snap, Pelas rocked a lacy lingerie top in a champagne color. Her buxom chest was front-and-center for the photo, and she showed off some serious skin in the revealing garb. She wore her honey-colored hair in large, bouncy waves that spilled over her exposed shoulders, and fanned her locks out to frame her gorgeous face.

Pelas chose contouring along with a dusting of highlighter that emphasized her flawless features. She wore a rose-colored shadow with dramatic sweeps of mascara that made her green eyes pop. The Maxim model topped the look off by adding a shimmery pink gloss that accentuated her plump lips that she flaunted even further by giving the camera a flirtatious pout.

Pelas’ massive gathering of followers — a whopping 8.6 million devotees on Instagram alone — went wild for the shot of the curvaceous model, liking her picture almost 26,000 times in the first hour she posted it.

The Esquire model recently opened up to The Huffington Post about how she feels in regards to the psychology behind why we “like” people’s photos — specifically hot people in the public eye — on social media.

“For me, posting a picture basically has one underlying message every time: ‘I’m feeling myself. So, when other people post their pics, I assume it’s an expression of self-love and them feeling themselves, which is what I love more than anything. Liking photos is like an internet clap,” the busty model shared.

And if what Pelas said is true, she’s been “feeling” herself a lot lately, as she’s been posting some seriously sultry photos of herself. Over the weekend, Pelas showed off some body-hugging workout gear that her fans enjoyed on Instagram. The tight attire showed off Pelas’ voluptuous body perfectly, and she gave a glimpse of her head-to-toe look by taking a mirror-selfie.

For the snap, the model wore a pair of high-waisted leggings in charcoal gray as well as a tight, off-white sports bra. Pelas spilled out of the top, and the tiny number showed off her chiseled abs. Debuting her new, shorter hairstyle in this shot, Pelas wore her platinum locks in large, bouncy curls that sat neatly on her shoulders.

As always, fans of the busty model will be keeping an eye out on her social media to see what exciting adventures, and attire, she gets herself into next.