Victoria’s Secret Model Martha Hunt Goes Topless In Stunning Instagram Shot From Mexico

Martha Hunt always looks gorgeous, whether she is wearing wings, lingerie, high fashion, or nothing at all. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram page to share an example of the latter with her fans, as she posed for a gorgeous black-and-white photo while topless.

The snapshot in question shows the 29-year-old model is wrapping her upper body with both of her arms, covering herself up and censoring the shot. The North Carolina native is looking at a point off-camera as she stands near the ocean, whose calm waters featured in the background perfectly capture the subtle atmosphere of the shot. As the geotag in her post indicates, she posed for the photo, shot by Dove Shore, at the Mayan ruins of Tulum, Mexico.

IMG Models stunner is wearing an elegant high-waisted bottom that sits loosely above her naval, showcasing Hunt’s toned abs and tiny midsection. The model is looking at the horizon with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way and eyes intent, giving her face depth and maturity. Hunt is wearing her blonde hair up in a simple messy bun, with a few strands loose at the front that help frame her face.

The photo is purposefully grainy in an artistic kind of way, which makes the specific details blurry. However, it is still possible to see that she is wearing eyeshadow that intensifies her gaze, as well as bronzer on her cheeks, which helps accentuate the structure of her face.

The post, which Hunt shared with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 22,500 likes and over 180 comments in under one day of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the Angel took to the comments section to praise the photo’s uniqueness as well as to praise Hunt’s beauty.

“WHAT A STUNNA,” one user wrote, followed by a series of heart eyes emoji and fire.

“Fascinating pic….you’re amazing!” another one chimed in.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Hunt was discovered by a photographer in Charlotte, North Carolina, who introduced her to modeling agencies in New York. She eventually took a leap of faith and moved to the Big Apple, and not long after booked her first runway work at Paris Fashion Week in 2007, the report further detailed. She just kept moving up from there.

Hunt went on to grace the pages of the top fashion magazines and hit the catwalk at more than 180 fashion shows around the world. She was first featured in Victoria’s Secret’s catalog in 2013 and went on to become an Angel in 2015.