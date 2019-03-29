Olivia Culpo & Devon Windsor Sizzle In Bright Bikinis At The Beach

Olivia and Devon are showing off their bikini bodies in Miami.

Olivia Culpo and Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor were putting their toned bikini bodies on full display as they hit the beach together this week. Per Daily Mail, the two stunning models showed off a whole lot of skin as they soaked up the sun in Miami, Florida, on March 27.

New candid photos published by the site showed 26-year-old Olivia rocking a red hot high-waisted bikini as she enjoyed some downtime in the Sunshine State with 25-year-old Devon, who was matching her friend in her own take on bright swimwear with a bright yellow two-piece.

While Culpo’s bikini featured skimpier bottoms, Windsor opted for a pair of larger high-waisted bottoms as they enjoyed some quality time on the sand together this week.

As well as both sporting fun colorful bikinis, the duo also rocked matching looks as both Olivia and Devon opted to keep her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of small dark sunglasses on her eyes and her hair tied up into a bun on her head.

The twosome also shared a number of glimpses at their fun beach day – where they chatted it up on their sun loungers and also splashed around in the ocean – via Instagram Stories.

Olivia Culpo is red hot in thong bikini as she is joined by Devon Windsor while hitting Miami Beach https://t.co/gBdfqazyMM pic.twitter.com/FBpy3phc2F — Hot Gossip (@gossiptree) March 28, 2019

Olivia shared a clip of Devon relaxing and brushing her hair on a sun lounger in her bright yellow two-piece while both showed off all the indulging they were doing by the coast, eating up treats including pizza and ice cream.

Windsor then gave fans a look at what happened when they headed home. She posted a hilarious video of her bestie rocking a white sheet face mask and a towel around her body and hair as she joked that Freddie Kruger had broken into her Miami home.

But there’s no doubting that Olivia and Devon are no strangers when it comes to showing off their insane bikini bodies.

It was just earlier this week that The Inquisitr reported that Culpo had jaws dropping when she posted a sultry, revealing photo to Instagram of herself in a nude two-piece while holding on to a glass of wine and relaxing at the beach.

Chance Yeh / Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows

As for Devon, she too has revealed her bikini body on multiple occasions.

The Inquisitr shared snaps of the star rocking her swimwear on her 25th birthday earlier this month as she celebrating her big day by the water. She showed skin in a matching purple top and bottoms while holding on to silver two and five balloons while spending some time on a boat.