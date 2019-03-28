Brooke Burke, 47, Ditches Her Pants To Show Off Her Body Transformation

Brooke is celebrating her body with a revealing new fitness photo.

Brooke Burke is leaving very little to the imagination in a new fitness snap posted to Instagram this week. Per Hollywood Life, the 47-year-old showed off her seriously toned body in a body-confident outtake from a recent photo shoot while telling fans that she was proudly revealing her body transformation to the world.

The snap featured the former Dancing with the Stars contestant and host and mom of four rocking a bright pink oversized crop top and matching legwarmers, though Burke actually opted to ditch her pants as she flaunted her rock-hard figure for the world on the Instagram page for her fitness app Brooke Burke Body.

The stunning star smiled from ear to ear as she posed for the camera, but revealed in the caption that it actually took some time for her to work up the courage to post the revealing snap, which she posted to celebrate women and their bodies.

Brooke also told her followers on the social media site that the photo shoot was curated all by women and was designed to show off her vulnerability, strength, and sensuality as well as all her impressive work in the gym transforming her body to get the seriously lean frame she has today.

Speaking to Us Weekly in a new interview, she shared her big fitness secrets and revealed exactly how she got her amazing body looking so toned.

Of her workouts, she described her exercises as being “really specific body sculpting, toning, tightening and lifting moves” and also admitted that it’s surprisingly “not that challenging” to do.

Speaking of her fitness app, she revealed that she shares some of her go-to moves to get her amazing body – including her insanely toned six-pack abs – to help those who want to get in shape be able to work out anywhere at any time.

Brooke also shared that working out goes beyond just the aesthetic benefits and also stretches to ensuring that her mind is healthy.

“I’m all about deepening your self-care, especially when you’re stressed out,” Burke told the outlet.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for AHA

Burke then continued, “So doing a little something for yourself, you’re going to have less stress, you’re going to have more energy, you’re going to be in a better mood, you’re going to look better, you’re going to feel better.”

But this certainly isn’t the first time Brooke has proudly flaunted her amazingly toned frame to her fans.

Back in August, The Inquisitr reported that the stunning TV host and actress showed off her abs in a bikini for a family photo shoot in a swimming pool with her 18-year-old daughter Neriah and 11-year-old daughter Heaven Rain.