Ashley Graham Flaunts Curves In Revealing Dress For ‘American Beauty Star’ Finale

Ashley Graham was clearly excited for the Season 2 finale of her hit TV show, American Beauty Star.

The plus-size model took to Instagram to express her exhilaration ahead of the live finale of her Lifetime reality television show on Wednesday night, and she definitely didn’t hold back when it came to her outfit. She flaunted her world-famous curves in a sleeveless silver dress, which featured a low-cut neckline that revealed her ample cleavage, as well as a wraparound skirt with a huge leg-slit that allowed her to show off her toned legs. The dress also cinched at the waist, accentuating her hourglass figure even further.

The 31-year-old paired her already glamorous ensemble with some silver heeled sandals, a sported some white polish on both her nails and toenails. Her signature shoulder-length brunette locks were worn in a slightly-wavy and wet style with a side part, but she made sure to let her diamond earrings shine too. Ashley happily posed for the cameras during the New York City event, which saw the winner of the fierce competition final revealed, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The contest centers around a group of makeup artists battling each other to win the amazing $100,000 cash prize, and the judge panel also includes supermodel Christie Brinkley, photographer Yu Tsai, actress Leah Wyar, and makeup artist Sir John. The Nebraska native, who is also an executive producer at the show, has previously talked about how hard it is for the judges to pick one single winner from such a talented group of people.

“It gets tough. Right now, glam and glam artists are in a moment where they’re having a voice and they can have a brand and have a business. Everything is on the line,” she said.

And the final episode of Season 2 saw artist Lucy Garland, who’s originally from Melbourne, Australia, take home the main gong. The contestant broke down in tears when the results were revealed and colorful confetti rained down on her as Ashley excitedly congratulated her. Her fellow contestant, Guatemalan Axel Vasquez, gave her a congratulatory hug in a display of real camaraderie and respect.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Lifetime

Later in the evening, Ashley also congratulated Lucy on Instagram, joking that she would be “doing her glam next.”

“Thank you for watching! What an amazing season. Congratulations @lucygarland. you are incredibly talented and it was amazing to see you grow,” she captioned a photo of herself from Wednesday night’s event.