Farrah Abraham Denies Copying Kourtney Kardashian’s Nude Photo: ‘Stop Comparing Women’

Farrah Abraham doesn’t have time for “made-up” drama. The reality star received some hate last week when she posed nude on her bathroom counter for a photo that looked suspiciously similar to the shot Kourtney Kardashian posted earlier this month to announce her new brand, Poosh. Fans immediately accused Abraham of copying Kardashian. However, the former Teen Mom OG star explained to TMZ on Saturday that she was only ever focusing on herself.

The photo in question on Instagram showed Abraham sitting entirely nude on a bathroom counter with her hair wrapped in a towel. In one hand she held up a MacBook, while in the other she held a cupcake.

“LEGEND. GODDESS. GENIUS Monday’s mean multitask I can never finish getting ready & im woken up by calls & meetings never end…. so just do it,” the 27-year-old television personality captioned the photo.

If this photo sounds familiar to Kardashian-Jenner fans, that’s because Kardashian shared nearly the same photo two weeks prior as a promotion for Poosh, which is coming soon. The only difference is that in one hand, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star held a teacup. Many fans took issue with the fact that Abraham did not credit Kardashian for the inspiration.

“That’s so funny to me,” Abraham said of the criticism at LAX on Saturday, according to E! News. “I say we should just stop comparing women. I super support all female mamas who are working and pushing their own, whatever she’s trying to push, but I’m just focused on my own life, my own work.”

The mother of one added that she wanted to laugh about the photo with her friends, so she decided to post it.

“I was dealing with a bunch of stuff—like my house getting cased, maybe getting stalked that day, so I just really don’t have enough time for this made-up drama. I got real-life drama,” Abraham said.

Much of the backlash for Abraham’s photo called out the star for poor editing and failure to tag Kardashian. Some noticed that she lacks a belly button in the shot, which may point to a Photoshop fail, Hollywood Life reported.

Other fans took to Abraham’s comments to defend her, offer praise, and even laugh along with the joke.

Kardashian has not commented on Abraham’s photo yet.

Meanwhile, Kardashian was accused of her own Photoshop fail last week when she shared another nude photo in her bathtub. Fans noticed a few oddities in the shot, including a head that doesn’t fit the star’s neck and a too-small thigh.