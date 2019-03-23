‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Weekly Preview Shows Ben And Ciara Getting Hot And Heavy

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that fans of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be in for a treat.

According to Soap Dirt, the latest Days of Our Lives weekly preview reveals that Ben and Ciara are going to be getting hot and heavy in some of their steamiest scenes yet.

In the preview, fans can see Ben in the hospital and Ciara is there to visit him.

“I am going to give you a sponge bath,” she tells him as she walks up to him with a tub of water and a cloth.

In the scene, Ciara is wearing a pair of dark denim jeans and a tight fitting brown crop top, which shows off her flat tummy and hugs her curves. Ben is shirtless and showing off his muscular arms and toned abs.

Ciara is seen scrubbing Ben’s chiseled chest as he seems to be enjoying himself very much.

“So you don’t want me to stop?” she asks as she presses her face next to his and smiles.

It seems that Ciara will stop at nothing to get the man that she wants. As Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Ben dumped Ciara, telling her that it was in her best interest that they no longer be together.

Ben revealed that he no longer trusted himself around Ciara after he lashed out at his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley), and nearly killed her. Although Ciara has claimed that she’s not scared of Ben harming her, he wants to play it safe, but she’s not making it easy for him.

Ciara has already showed up at the DiMera mansion, where Ben works for Stefan DiMera, and tried to seduce him, and now it looks like she’ll do much of the same in the hospital.

Stefan catches Brady and Chloe in an intimate moment, while Ciara gets up close and personal with Ben in the hospital. Watch Days of our Lives, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/KUWx8MXeY3 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 22, 2019

It seems like it is only a matter of time before Ben and Ciara finally get back together and take the next step in their relationship. Days fans have been waiting patiently to see the couple back together, and it seems that they’ll be well on their way this week after Ciara’s sexy sponge bath move on Ben.

Meanwhile, the weekly preview also reveals that Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will get caught kissing Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) by Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and a messy love triangle will ensue in Salem yet again.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.