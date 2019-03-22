‘Maxim’ Model Aline Weber Goes Fully Nude Under Open Jacket In Sultry Instagram Photo

Aline Weber’s Maxim cover shoot may be a few years old, but its photos continue to enchant the magazine’s Instagram fans today. On Friday, Maxim took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot featuring the Brazilian beauty wearing nothing at all under an unbuttoned jacket.

In the photo in question, the 20-year-old model is sitting on a couch completely naked aside from a faux-leather jacket in black, contrasting beautifully with the white leather of the couch. She is wearing the jacket open at the front, revealing her incredible physique underneath. The model is seated with her right leg crossed over her left leg, in a pose that covers her lower body, which is also unclothed, helping cover herself up and censor the photo.

Similarly, the collar lapel of the jacket is strategically positioned to cover the model’s chest, while leaving a lot of sideboob still exposed. Weber is resting her forearm on the arm of the couch, leaning back in a proud, defiant pose. The model is looking straight at the camera with a fierce gaze and her lips slightly puckered in a seductive way.

Weber is wearing black liner on both her upper and lower lids, which makes the piercing blue of her eyes stand out. Her lips are natural, allowing the focus to remain on the eyes, while bronzer helps highlight her pronounced cheekbones. She is wearing her blonde hair up in a casual high bun.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 861,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 11,200 likes and close to 100 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo, captured by the iconic fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

“Gorgeous and natural,” one user wrote, paired with a red heart emoji.

“Extremely beautiful photo,” another one chimed in.

As Maxim pointed out in the August 2016 interview that featured Weber, the model was cast to star in Tom Ford’s 2009 directorial debut, A Single Man, in which she played a literature student. In addition to his film, Ford also cast Weber in one of his lipstick ad campaign, the report continued.

“The competition could get to you, I suppose, so you have to think of modeling as a job, and then just leave it at the end of a shoot,” she said in the interview.