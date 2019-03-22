Famous UFO Hunter Begs Elon Musk To Recover Alien Spaceship Which He Claims Has Crashed On The Moon

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been urged by a famous UFO hunter to fly to the moon and recover a crashed UFO.

It’s a strange request, but Musk often acts like a magnet for strangeness. The Express reports that a famous UFO-hunter by the name of Scott C. Waring claims he has discovered something unusual in the moon’s Waterman Crater, and that “something” is a 10-mile-long spaceship.

As he claims, it’s not just any spaceship, but an alien spacecraft. Waring has since contacted Musk to consider recovering the spacecraft because, in his opinion, the wreckage could yield a goldmine of priceless information and secret technologies.

Waring, who runs the conspiracy blog UFO Sightings Daily, got in touch with Musk via Twitter and asked him if he would consider financing a mission to salvage what he believes is alien wreckage.

“I tweeted Elon Musk and was surprised at all the retweets people gave it,” said Waring.

“Apparently there are a lot of people who think it’s a good idea for Musk to look into it. I felt like maybe I should let Elon Musk know about one of the 10-mile-long alien ships that I found. This particular craft is in Waterman Crater on Earth’s moon. I thought that if I let him know that such a high-tech ship with a length of about 10 to 11-miles-long existed, that perhaps he may take an interest in salvaging it.”

Waring believes the alien spaceship was abandoned by its original owners and could still be functional. He believes the aliens who operated it may have discarded it in much the same way as we toss aside an old phone when a new model hits the stores.

He believes if Musk and his team recover the ship, it might just give us the keys to unlock the mysteries of the solar system and beyond.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Waring has asked people to think about what they could do with a spaceship that is 10 miles long, and possibly big enough to transport the number of people needed to “colonize other planets.”

He urged Musk that if he gets his hand on the ship, it “will take humans across the universe.” He believes Musk could slap his Tesla logo on the alleged spaceship and the sky really would be the limit.

Waring has yet to explain how Musk will manage to bring a 10-mile spaceship successfully back to Earth. However, such problems are theoretical, because the South African billionaire has other fish to fry.

That’s not to say Musk hasn’t got plans to visit the moon anytime soon. His rocket company, SpaceX, is planning to fly Japanese art collector and billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on a groundbreaking trip around the moon in 2023.

Whether or not he’ll make a detour to pick up a 10-mile UFO remains to be seen.