An explosion near a school in Afghanistan's Kunar province killed seven students Saturday, a Taliban interior ministry spokesperson said, with officials linking the blast to negligence at a nearby mining explosives depot.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said up to 99 other people were injured in Andarsir, an area of the provincial capital, Asadabad. A spokesperson told the BBC the blast killed at least 10 students and injured 110 people.

Qani wrote on X that initial findings pointed to "negligence and carelessness" at a nearby depot where mining companies kept explosives.

Social media footage showed a large crowd watching as wounded children were lifted from cars and carried into an Asadabad hospital's emergency department. Inside the hospital, photos showed children side by side in beds, with bandages around their heads.

Other images showed the school building, part of which appeared to have collapsed.

Kunar's culture and information director, Sami ul Haq Bayan, also pointed to the nearby depot. He said early information indicated negligence at the facility, where mining companies stored explosives, caused the blast.

Bayan said seven people died and more than 90 were wounded. Up to 15 of those injured remained hospitalized, while the others were sent home after treatment, he said.

Farid Dehqan, a spokesperson for the Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters, said the explosion occurred at 10 a.m. at a school in the Andarsir area on Asadabad's outskirts.

Kunar borders Pakistan and has a number of mines. Gemstone mining is growing in the province, where companies extract precious stones that are later sold at auction. Mining is a major Afghan industry, but poor safety standards often lead to accidents.

In August, an explosion at an education center in Kabul injured at least 42 children, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

Officials said an investigation was underway. Qani said authorities would provide more details after completing their inquiry.