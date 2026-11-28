BET announced during Friday’s revived Soul Train Awards broadcast on BET and CBS that it will present an annual Chaka Khan Humanitarian Award starting in 2027.

BET said the prize will recognize "musicians and cultural figures who have made outstanding contributions to humanitarianism, community service and social justice," according to the award announcement. Khan was at the ceremony, where she received the Classic Soul Honor, presented by Target.

Chaka Khan smiles in a red outfit and gold earrings, her auburn curls framing her face (file photo, 2012). Photo: The Heart Truth / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

"My music has given me a voice, but love has given me purpose," Khan said of the award named for her.

"This award isn't about me; it's about all of us who believe in lifting others, holding each other up, and building a world where compassion lives. I'm grateful to everyone who walks that path and future generations to carry this forward," she said.

The Classic Soul Honor recognizes "a legacy artist whose influence and decades of excellence have shaped the sound and soul of R&B," a BET news release said. Khan, a Chicago native, told CBS Chicago she was overwhelmed by the honor. "Mainly... because of the things that I helped do for other people, and that's all it's really about," she said.

The ceremony took place in Khan’s hometown earlier in November, when it was taped at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago’s Millennium Park. Don Cornelius created Soul Train, the television program that began in the city.

The awards came back this year following a hiatus. CBS News reported that the Soul Train Awards began in 1987 and aired every year until BET paused the show in 2024, while USA Today reported that its last broadcast was in 2023. Billboard called this year’s ceremony the 37th edition.

BET President Louis Carr brought back the show after taking the job in 2025. Rolling Stone reported that the revival came through a partnership with Spotify.

"As a Chicago native, I'm proud to bring the Soul Train Awards back to the city where it all originated," Carr said.

Carr appeared on Soul Train during his freshman year of high school. "His afro was bigger than mine," he said, recalling what he told the show’s host.

"Chicago was always in the back of my mind, to bring it home," Carr said.

"Soul Train is more than a television show or an awards franchise; it's a piece of our cultural history," said Anthony Anderson, who hosted the broadcast.

"The Soul Train Awards has always been the home for R&B and soul, and this year we're reimagining the celebration with a bold new format," said Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president overseeing specials, music programming and music strategy.

Fans chose Tyla’s "Chanel" for R&B/Soul Song of the Year. PartyNextDoor won Spotify’s RNB X International Artist Award, which was being presented for the first time. Elmiene took the New Soul Honor, while Durand Bernarr received the Soul Personified Honor.

Kirk Franklin, Lucky Daye and Muni Long performed, as did BET Amplified artists Jaydon and Jai'Len Josey. Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer and Robert Randolph paid tribute to Dolly Parton, while El DeBarge performed a tribute to Freddie Jackson.

The broadcast aired at 8 p.m. ET, with a simulcast on BET Her, MTV2, VH1 and Logo. The Hollywood Reporter said this year marked the awards’ first broadcast on CBS.

Carr will leave BET at the end of December after a 40-year career, CBS News reported.