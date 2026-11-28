Texas' Pride of Pearland Marching Band raised $350,000 within hours, allowing its roughly 500 members to remain in New York for Saturday's weather-delayed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Director Ryan Demkovich and students from Pearland High School, near Houston, were watching the second act of a Broadway matinee of "Wicked" when he learned of the delay. "My initial thought was like, 'Oh, crap. We're not going to be able to go,'" Demkovich said.

"It's been exhausting and emotional to figure this out, but it has been incredibly humbling to see an outpouring of kindness," Demkovich told CBS News.

The donations cover two additional nights at a hotel, extra meals and charter buses to Texas after the parade. Demkovich said he had worried about securing lodging and transportation home, as well as "how astronomical" prices would be "at the last second on a holiday weekend."

Demkovich said the appeal traveled quickly on social media, bringing donations from Pearland businesses and strangers. "The word just spread like wildfire, truly like wildfire," he said.

Local businesses and about 2,000 people contributed, Demkovich said. Among those giving through a link on the band's website were Gringo's Mexican Kitchen in Pearland, Houston's Mattress Mack and CenterPoint Energy.

"They organized a fundraiser, they went on news stations, they broadcasted it, they posted it to get the word across," Pearland High School senior and band member Deborah James told CBS News. Former Pearland mayor Kevin Cole said the community would ensure the band could perform.

The group had to switch hotels, leaving the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, which had no weekend vacancies, for lodging near the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey. Demkovich said the band will travel to Texas by bus on Saturday because flights home are booked until late Monday or Tuesday.

Organizers announced the delay Wednesday afternoon, one day before the parade, partly because of concerns about giant balloons in strong winds. The precaution came ahead of a storm that brought heavy rain, wind and flooding to New York City. The balloons were inflated Wednesday, then deflated and put away until Saturday.

The parade had never previously been postponed, although it was canceled for three years during World War II. This year's event is the 100th.

Other bands faced their own costs. The Dobyns-Bennett High School Band from Kingsport, Tennessee, said by Thursday that it had obtained the money needed to remain through Saturday. The band had said in a Wednesday social media post that the change "presents significant logistical and financial challenges for our program."

Hawaii's Nā Koa Aliʻi Hawaiʻi All-State Marching Band said it could still participate after supporters gave more than $500,000, BBC News reported. The band hoped to collect around $700,000 for its extended stay and return trip, The Associated Press reported.

"To get so close to the finish line and not show up for it, we couldn't give up that easily," said director Rickey H Badua, whose band traveled almost 5,000 miles.

Illinois' Marching Illini needed $175,000 for an additional hotel night, meals and buses to Champaign. The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band will miss the parade because of a Saturday schedule conflict and is returning home for a football game performance.

The parade begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET, with NBC broadcasting live and coverage available on Peacock. Broadway performers from "The Rocky Horror Show," "Wicked" and "Hamilton" will appear, as will the University of Connecticut's marching band in its parade debut, the AP reported.