New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is recuperating at Gracie Mansion following Friday’s surgery on an Achilles tendon he tore playing soccer against City Hall reporters, his press secretary said.

“The surgery was successful, and the Mayor is expected to make a full recovery,” press secretary Joe Calvello said.

Calvello said the operation started at 11:33 a.m. and finished at 12:42 p.m. Mamdani “was discharged from the hospital and is now resting comfortably at Gracie Mansion,” the mayor’s official residence, he said.

“We are extremely grateful for the first-class care the Mayor received from the medical staff today,” Calvello said.

First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan oversaw day-to-day city operations on the day of the surgery. City Hall did not disclose the operation’s location or answer an inquiry from The Associated Press about where it happened.

Goal before the injury

Mamdani, 35, tore his right Achilles tendon on Nov. 19 during a friendly soccer game between his office and the press corps, the AP reported. His team won, and he was hurt soon after scoring a goal.

“I scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch, and I forgot that I was 35 and soon after I tore my Achilles,” Mamdani said jokingly while speaking to reporters last week.

Mamdani said he had skipped stretching before the game. He said no one touched him when he went down in the second half, as he chased a ball across the indoor turf.

On Nov. 20, a day after the game, the mayor first revealed his injury when he appeared before reporters on crutches. A first-term Democrat and avid soccer fan, he has continued working and appearing in public with a medical boot and crutches.

Thinking of Tatum

On Monday, Mamdani said the operation frightened him. “It'll be my first surgery,” he said.

“I just keep telling myself: Jayson Tatum did it,” Mamdani said Monday, referring to the NBA player.

Tatum, a Boston Celtics player, ruptured an Achilles tendon against the New York Knicks during the 2025 playoffs. After surgery, he returned to competition roughly 10 months later.

Before his procedure, Mamdani said, “I will be in a boot for six to eight weeks. I will play soccer in about nine months.”

Parade moved to Saturday

Mamdani’s recovery means he will miss the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Macy's moved the event to Saturday because a severe storm traveling up the East Coast was expected to bring heavy rain and wind.

“I've been looking forward to attending this parade, and now, as a result of the rescheduling, I will not be able to make it because of the doctor's orders,” Mamdani said.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. EST Saturday.