Mexico filed a formal complaint with the United States over a Drug Enforcement Administration tip line seeking anonymous reports about Sinaloa cartel members and corrupt officials, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday.

Sheinbaum said Mexico's foreign minister lodged the complaint with the United States ambassador to Mexico, who said he would examine the matter. She described the tip line as interference in Mexico's internal affairs.

"We have made it very clear in our relationship with the United States that the relationship is one of coordination, not subordination," Sheinbaum said at her daily news briefing.

Tip line seeks reports on officials

DEA Administrator Terry Cole announced the line on his X account this week. It seeks information about members and associates of designated terrorist organizations, officials who corruptly support them, criminal networks and people laundering money to finance narcoterrorism in Sinaloa.

The @DEAHQ has established dedicated tip lines to receive information regarding:



Members and associates of designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

Corrupt government officials providing material support to designated FTOs.

Criminal networks and individuals laundering — DEA Terry Cole (@DEATerryCole) November 26, 2026

"Your information matters. Your identity and your safety matter," Cole told potential informants. He said information sent by Signal, WhatsApp and email would be handled confidentially.

Terry Cole in a navy suit and striped tie beside a U.S. flag (file photo, 2025). Photo: US Drug Enforcement Administration / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

Cole said another line would be public Thursday for Jalisco, a stronghold of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. As of Friday, the Jalisco lines had not appeared, CNN reported.

The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters about Mexico's complaint.

Supporters write in

Juan Manuel Partida Valdez, president of the Sinaloa Journalists Association, was among the first people to contact the DEA's WhatsApp number Thursday, The Associated Press reported. He sent information about alleged connections between politicians in Sinaloa and criminal groups.

"We're fed up with narco-governments," Partida Valdez, 67, told the AP. "This whole song and dance about sovereignty is just collusion with the politicians tied to drug trafficking who are being protected in our country," he said.

Partida Valdez said Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya's case was a key reason he contacted the line. In late April, federal prosecutors in New York made public a drug trafficking indictment against Rocha Moya, a member of Mexico's governing party, and nine other officials, accusing them of collaborating with a Sinaloa Cartel faction. Rocha Moya has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, Al Jazeera reported.

Lilly Téllez, a senator for the opposition National Action Party, wrote on X on Friday that the line is "a good way to cooperate against the common enemy of both countries." She asked Sheinbaum not to block the chance to gather information that could help locate criminals.

Sheinbaum points to fentanyl probe

"The DEA has plenty of work to do in its own country. A lot," Sheinbaum said Thursday, adding that the agency should first investigate US corruption connected to organized crime. She asked the public to imagine how Washington would view a WhatsApp line opened by Mexico's security ministry for reports of corruption in the United States.

That day, she read excerpts from an AP investigation that found the DEA left at least 1.4 million counterfeit fentanyl pills unseized during an eight-month effort to track a trafficking ring supplying the American Southwest.

She called the DEA's decision to allow the pills onto the streets the "Fast and Furious of Fentanyl," a reference to the 2011 gun-walking scandal. The DEA declined to comment on the investigation, citing an ongoing review by the Justice Department's inspector general, CNN reported.

On Friday, Sheinbaum said the United States bears responsibility for addressing drug use and arresting cartel members operating there. "We cannot have this view that the responsibility lies with Mexico," she said. Mexico would continue to confront cartels and try to prevent drugs from reaching the United States, she said.

President Donald Trump's administration has urged Mexico to step up its fight against cartels and offered to deploy troops on Mexican soil, an option Sheinbaum has ruled out.

Mexican military forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," a Sinaloa Cartel ally on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Mexico had requested US support, and the United States flew a surveillance drone over Mexican territory to help find him.

Washington has sought his extradition, but Mexican Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said this week that "he will be tried in this country."