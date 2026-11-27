Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the first woman and first Black woman to lead the New York State Senate, died Thursday at age 76, Senate Democrats said Friday.

State officials said Stewart-Cousins died Thursday evening. Her cause of death has not been released.

A Democrat who represented part of Westchester County, Stewart-Cousins served longer as majority leader than any other Democrat in the chamber’s history. Her colleagues re-elected her leader in November as she prepared to help guide a Democratic supermajority in Albany.

“She was a groundbreaking leader who shattered one of New York's highest glass ceilings, becoming the first woman to lead the New York State Senate,” Senate Democratic spokesperson Mike Murphy said.

From Westchester to Albany

Stewart-Cousins worked in journalism and education before she entered politics, then served on the Westchester County Board of Legislators. She went on to represent District 35 in the state Senate, a district encompassing parts of Westchester County, including Yonkers and Mount Pleasant.

She served in the chamber for 20 years. Democrats won a state Senate majority in the 2018 midterm elections, and Stewart-Cousins became majority leader in January 2019, the first woman and first African American woman to hold the post.

During her leadership, New York strengthened gun laws and tenant protections while increasing public school funding. Stewart-Cousins also helped secure reproductive rights protections in the state constitution.

Voters re-elected Stewart-Cousins to her seat on Nov. 3. Democrats won at least 47 of the 63 Senate seats, leaving her poised to preside over the party’s largest majority in modern history, according to Politico.

The New York State Capitol in Albany rises behind a statue and broad steps, with flowers and trees in the foreground (file photo, 2021). Photo: SubjectPolicy / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped) · License

As of Friday afternoon, Politico said it was too early to know whether Democrats would hold a race to replace her or choose an interim leader. Murphy said information on the succession process will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fox News, citing police sources quoted by the New York Post, reported that Stewart-Cousins was found dead at her Yonkers home Friday morning. Fox News cited other reports in saying her daughter had tried to contact her Thursday night before calling for a welfare check.

Tributes from both parties

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was heartbroken by Stewart-Cousins’ death. “Andrea possessed a rare combination of quiet grace and extraordinary strength. She never forgot where she came from, who she was fighting for or the doors she could open for those coming behind her,” Hochul said.

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler posted a tribute on X on Friday afternoon, calling Stewart-Cousins “an historic figure in New York politics, a terrific public servant, and a woman of integrity, respect, and civility.”

I’m heartbroken to learn of the passing of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. She was an historic figure in New York politics, a terrific public servant, and a woman of integrity, respect, and civility. Though we had our policy disagreements, I will miss speaking with — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) November 27, 2026

“Though we had our policy disagreements, I will miss speaking with her at public events and enjoying a good laugh,” Lawler wrote.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted her own tribute Friday afternoon. “A true trailblazer and a tireless champion for working families, Andrea made history as the first woman to lead a legislative chamber in New York State,” Menin wrote.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said the news still seemed surreal and mourned “the sudden passing of my colleague, my mentor, and my friend”.

The Business Council of New York State said her sudden death had deeply saddened it. The organization described Stewart-Cousins as a partner who “was always willing to listen to employers and work toward common ground on behalf of the business community.”

Stewart-Cousins was a mother and grandmother who had lived in Yonkers for many years.