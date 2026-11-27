Dan Carney, who founded Pizza Hut with his brother Frank in Wichita, Kansas, in 1958 using a $600 loan from their mother, died Nov. 13 at age 95.

Wichita State University, Carney’s alma mater, announced his death earlier this month. University President Rick Muma said "Dan's legacy at this university is just as lasting" as Pizza Hut’s worldwide fame.

That first restaurant gave rise to a chain with nearly 20,000 locations worldwide at the end of last year, according to Pizza Hut’s website. "The sign out front only had room for eight letters and, just like that, Pizza Hut was born," the website says.

Carney was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1931, The New York Times reported in an obituary republished by Infobae. One of seven children, he was the son of a meatpacker who opened a Wichita grocery store. His father died during Carney’s teenage years, leaving him to run the family business.

The accounts differ on the restaurant’s beginnings. Wichita State has said Dan and Frank were both students when the first Pizza Hut opened. The Times said Dan, then 26, had graduated and was running Carney’s Food Market, while Frank, 19, was attending the University of Wichita.

The owner of a nearby brick building wanted to remove her tenant, a tavern. She brought The Saturday Evening Post into the grocery and showed Carney its article about pizza, then a new food trend. Carney agreed to give it a try. Speaking for a 2025 documentary, he recalled that he and Frank knew nothing about the business.

Beverly, Carney’s wife, sewed curtains and tablecloths for the restaurant. Its ingredients came from the family grocery, while its oven had been found discarded behind an Italian restaurant. Carney told the documentary filmmakers that choosing the name was easy, since their small building was indeed a hut.

Franchising took Pizza Hut beyond Kansas, first to neighboring states and eventually throughout the United States and as far away as Australia and China. Its red roof first appeared in 1969. By 1971, Pizza Hut had about 1,000 restaurants worldwide and was the largest pizza chain by sales.

PepsiCo bought the company in 1977, then spun off its restaurant division as Yum Brands in 1997. Private equity firm LongRange Capital purchased Pizza Hut earlier this year for about $1.5 billion, excluding its mainland China business, The Associated Press reported.

After the PepsiCo sale, Carney became a franchisee and owned locations in Florida and Mexico for a time. Frank Carney remained with Pizza Hut until 1980, then owned a Papa Johns franchise and appeared in an ad for that competitor, to Dan’s dismay.

Frank Carney died in 2020 at age 82.

The original Pizza Hut building now stands on Wichita State’s campus as a museum, which Dan Carney helped open.

Carney chaired the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation’s board for 50 years. The foundation said his death left it "deeply saddened" and called him a "devoted champion" of its mission.