Denis Villeneuve told Time he was "deeply disappointed" when Disney scheduled Avengers: Doomsday against Dune: Part Three on Dec. 18, in an interview published Friday.

Avengers: Doomsday had initially been slated for May 1, 2026, before its delay to the date already held by Dune: Part Three. The matchup has been dubbed "Dunesday," echoing "Barbenheimer," the name for the simultaneous 2023 releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Villeneuve said Disney put "the biggest franchise of all time" up against his film. "I’m no fool. Those movies are a mammoth," he said.

Dune: Part Three could not change dates, Villeneuve said. "But we had committed to this date, to IMAX," he said. "It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema."

"Dune is not a mammoth like the Avengers, but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive," Villeneuve said.

Disney developed InfinityVision, its own premium large-screen format, for Avengers: Doomsday. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Variety.

Warner Bros. was effectively bound to Dec. 18 by its exclusive IMAX run for Dune: Part Three through the December holidays, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The film has been reported to have broken Warner Bros.' all-time presales record, with IMAX tickets alone bringing in more than $30 million, the outlet said. Warner Bros. has not disclosed presales across all theaters.

Presales for Avengers: Doomsday recently cleared $100 million, while its initial opening-weekend projection was $270 million, the highest in NRG tracking history, the outlet said. It expects both movies to be big hits, with Avengers: Doomsday ahead over opening weekend.

The previous Avengers film, 2019's Endgame, remains the highest-grossing movie ever, with $2.94 billion worldwide.

Villeneuve said the weekend "could be one of the biggest box-office weekends of all time because of both movies."

"Am I in competition with the Avengers? Absolutely not. It’s a T. rex. But I stand proud because I think the film delivers," he said.

Villeneuve said the first Dune performed well at the box office when it arrived at the pandemic's end, despite "a very rough environment." The two Hollywood strikes then pushed Dune: Part Two from a planned fall release to the end of winter, he said.

"Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight. We will have a normal release," he said of what he had expected for the third film.

Dune: Part Three concludes Villeneuve's Dune trilogy and stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Zendaya as Chani. Pugh appears in Avengers: Doomsday, too.

Villeneuve told Time his film freely adapts Frank Herbert's work, expanding an opening battle described in one sentence in the book into a sequence of about 15 minutes. "When you adapt, you kill. It is not the book. It is my movie inspired by the book, with tremendous respect," he said.

Villeneuve's next project is a James Bond film with Robert Pattinson playing 007, whose casting was announced one week after the Time interview. "I don’t sleep a lot right now because it’s like I have electricity in my veins thinking about this new project," Villeneuve said.