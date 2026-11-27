Barbara Barganska died after a lorry hit her at traffic lights in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, on Monday, and her family said Friday that she saved her two-year-old grandson's life.

Barganska, 62, was walking with the boy on Stallard Street when the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) hit her at about 10am, Wiltshire Police said. Her grandson suffered no serious injuries.

Barganska is believed to have pushed his buggy clear of danger, allowing him to escape serious injury, BBC News reported.

"You saved your grandson’s life, and we will never have the chance to thank you for that extraordinary act of bravery, but we will make sure he knows how deeply you loved him," her family said in a tribute issued through Wiltshire Police on Friday.

"You will always be our hero," they wrote.

The lorry driver, a 58-year-old man from Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, police said. The force said he was later released under investigation.

Whether the driver will face charges was not immediately known, nor was the precise sequence of events in the collision.

"We are heartbroken to be writing this tribute," Barganska's family wrote. They described her as "our son’s beloved Nana."

"Barbara. Nana. Mum. Mumasia. Co-Granny. Extra Granny. Friend. Our all-round dog expert," the family wrote.

"She was so caring and selfless and would do anything for anyone," they said. Her death, the family wrote, "leaves a space in our family that no one else can fill."

They said they had been "overwhelmed by the kindness shown to us, even by people we have never met." "Thank you for helping us feel supported at such a painful time," they wrote.

"We love you more than words can say," the family said.

To remember Barganska, her relatives asked readers of the tribute "to do one kind thing, accept an invitation or try an experience they might otherwise have passed up." "A small act of care for someone else, or simply saying yes to an invitation, would be a beautiful way to honour her and the kindness she gave so freely," they said.

"You never know when telling someone you love them might be the last chance you have," the family wrote. They added, "You will be forever in our hearts and minds."

Police are still investigating the collision. The force had previously sought the driver of a white Nissan SUV who was at the lights and might have seen the crash, and said that person has now been identified.