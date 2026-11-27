The United Nations’ two food agencies warned Friday that hunger will worsen in 16 hotspots over the next six months, driven by conflict, El Niño and shrinking aid budgets.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) projected in their Hunger Hotspots report that acute food insecurity will worsen between December 2026 and May 2027. They named Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, parts of Nigeria and Yemen as the areas of highest concern, a level all five have repeatedly reached since 2022.

In Sudan, 13 areas of North Darfur and South Kordofan face famine risk through January 2027 under a reasonable worst-case scenario, the agencies said. The report said acute malnutrition has already crossed famine thresholds in two camps for displaced people in South Darfur's Eastern Jebel Marra.

FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol told The Associated Press that agencies should use El Niño forecasts to position seeds in advance and safeguard livestock before disaster strikes. She said aid for farmers must arrive during planting and harvest periods, and donors end up paying for the aftermath when that opportunity passes.

"We're funding losses and we're funding damage," Bechdol said.

The agencies identified conflict and armed violence as primary drivers of acute food insecurity in 12 of the 16 hotspots, including all five at the highest concern level.

Sudan faces drought and rising prices

The latest nationwide analysis found nearly 19.5 million people in Sudan, or 41% of its population, facing crisis-level hunger or worse.

Fighting and higher fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict drove sorghum prices to more than twice their level a year earlier. Diesel prices have also more than doubled over that period.

Bechdol said drought linked to El Niño threatens Sudan alongside the war and adds to the damage fighting has done to food production. The drought has affected up to 55% of cropland in Sennar state and 70% in Gedaref, both major farming states.

El Niño is a major driver in three of the four newly identified hotspots, Southern Africa, the Central American Dry Corridor and northeastern Uganda. The World Meteorological Organization expects the weather pattern to intensify to exceptional levels in the coming months, Al Jazeera reported.

Aid and access

The agencies wrote in their report that "declining humanitarian resources have reduced the capacity to sustain gains and mitigate worsening conditions." Earlier assistance helped prevent famine, they said, but "the gains proved fragile and of limited duration," and famine risk returned within a few years.

The report moved the Palestinian territories down one concern level following the October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza, although 67% of Gaza's population still faces crisis-level hunger or worse.

Fighting spreads in Yemen

The report said hunger in Yemen will likely worsen as fighting that resumed in July spreads across multiple fronts. Yemen has been at war since 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year.

An encirclement around Taiz has produced siegelike conditions, while more than 300,000 people have been displaced since the escalation began, mostly in Taiz, Lahj and Aden provinces, AP reported.

In government-held areas, 1.8 million people face emergency hunger levels, compared with 1.6 million in the previous analysis. No recent hunger assessment exists for Houthi-held areas.

Yemen's last nationwide projection ran through February and found 18.3 million people, more than half the population, in crisis or worse. Food and nutrition assistance to the country fell 79% between 2022 and 2025.

Bechdol said political barriers were a greater obstacle than geography to reaching Yemenis in need, and noted the detention of staff from other UN agencies. AP reported that the Houthis still hold 73 UN staffers, including eight from the UN human rights office.