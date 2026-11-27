President Donald Trump played down reports that Russia and China helped Iran target U.S. military bases, answering questions Thursday at Mar-a-Lago while phoning troops for Thanksgiving.

"My meeting with President Xi was an incredible meeting. I think that they're very little involved with Iran," Trump said. "They could get involved, but involvement to me would mean shooting, not giving them little information."

Donald Trump in a blue suit and red tie, looking directly at the camera against a dark background (file photo, 2025). Photo: Daniel Torok / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

"We do the same thing, by the way. And you know, when they say that they may be spying on us, well, we spy on them too," Trump said.

On Russian intelligence sharing with Iran, Trump said, "I don't think they give very much." He said he discussed the conflict with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a recent three-way meeting. Both countries want the war to end, he said. "I think they're helping me in that regard," Trump said.

During a U.S. Navy call, Trump called the naval blockade on Iran "the most successful blockade in naval history."

Trump and first lady Melania Trump phoned service members stationed around the region, including at al-Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates and Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia. "You're going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand," Trump told the troops, saying victory would arrive whenever he wanted.

Trump said Washington was still offering Tehran a deal, though he doubted Iran would accept it. "We're trying to be nice. We're giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I'm not sure if they are gonna take advantage of that," Trump said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that Qatari and Pakistani mediators continued to exchange proposals between Tehran and Washington, but Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz were unchanged, Iran International reported. "I think paths can be opened," Araghchi said.

Two F-35A jets parked in front of hangars at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (file photo, 2025). Photo: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

Iran International said Iran wants an end to the blockade and hostilities, along with the release of its frozen assets, before substantive nuclear talks. Washington wants steps from both sides from the outset, including nuclear commitments from Tehran, the outlet said.

Asked about renewed U.S. strikes on Iran, Trump said, "If we do something, we will definitely hit Pickaxe Mountain."

Kuwait said Thursday that an Iranian drone attack on a "vital site" killed two Italian workers and wounded four others. Iran has denied involvement.

OPEC ministers are due to meet Sunday to consider production targets for 2027.