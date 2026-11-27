Qantas aborted a Sydney Airport landing Wednesday as an Air New Zealand plane crossed the runway. Australia’s transport safety bureau will investigate the “mental models” of the two crews.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said controllers advised the crew of Qantas flight QF426, a Boeing 737 from Melbourne, to expect clearance late because aircraft were crossing runway 16R shortly before 10:15 a.m. While still approaching and before receiving clearance, the crew saw an Air New Zealand A321 cross at taxiway Golf and chose to make another attempt. QF426 landed safely shortly afterward.

According to 7News, the A321 came into the crew’s view at an altitude of 90 metres, with touchdown just five or six seconds away.

"In particular, the investigation will seek to ascertain what information was provided to the crews of both aircraft, and what mental models those crews held," the ATSB said.

"Our pilots were following air traffic control instructions and elected to conduct a go-around as the other aircraft was crossing the runway," a Qantas spokesperson said. Qantas said it would cooperate with the investigation.

The ATSB said "important safety defences were in place and operated, such as the flight crew's go-around decision." It said it has added the incident to the Sydney Airport occurrences it is already investigating.

An Air New Zealand plane and another aircraft were on the tarmac as QF426 prepared to land, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Whether the Air New Zealand jet had clearance to cross remained unclear. The ATSB has not published how close the two planes came to each other.

Less than two months earlier, the ATSB released four preliminary reports covering six recent incidents at the airport. In September, ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell released preliminary reports that identified staffing levels at Sydney Airport as a recurring area of inquiry.

A review found Sydney’s runway incursions and near misses were 20% above national averages, The Guardian reported. "This should be viewed in the context of Sydney airport being the most complex in the country," Mitchell said in September.

The bureau has previously said it had yet to determine whether staff resourcing directly contributed to any earlier occurrence, or whether it was an underlying condition that Airservices had recognised and effectively managed. Airservices is Australia’s air traffic services provider.

For the latest inquiry, the ATSB said investigators will interview flight crew and controllers and examine control audio, available CCTV, manuals and procedures. It expects its preliminary report after roughly eight weeks; The Sydney Morning Herald put its arrival by January.