Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan on Netflix's "Nobody Wants This," announced on Instagram Thursday that she and husband Tyson Mason are expecting their second child, InStyle reported.

For the Thanksgiving post, Lupe lifted her red T-shirt to show a turkey painted on her growing baby bump. "Grateful for all things cookin and fully baked today," she wrote in the caption.

Mason, their daughter Ellis and the family dog appeared alongside Lupe in other photos, and an emoji covered the girl's face. In one picture, Lupe appears to be holding Ellis.

The couple welcomed Ellis in August 2024 before marrying at a courthouse in February 2025. Their relationship started after Lupe asked Mason, an artist, to draw her dog, according to Grazia USA.

During the first season of "Nobody Wants This," Lupe filmed while more than five months pregnant with Ellis. In September 2024, she wrote on Instagram that the show "carried me through my first 5+ months of pregnancy with so much warmth," according to the Daily Mail.

Lupe wrote earlier about how co-star Kristen Bell reacted to the pregnancy news, saying Bell "ran around her living room in a sheet mask screaming in celebration when she found out and vowed to make this experience as cushiony and sweet and soft as possible." Lupe said creator Erin Foster, who was pregnant during production too, gave her a hug after finding out.

"We had a set with FOUR pregnant women!" Lupe wrote in the earlier posts.

The News International reported that Lupe previously said Bell was the exception among cast and crew members, most of whom did not know about her pregnancy during filming. Lupe wrote in another earlier Instagram post that her words had been rearranged into a misleading story.

"I want to clarify that the cast and crew did know I was pregnant as soon as it was safe to share," Lupe wrote earlier. She added that the higher miscarriage risk in the first few months makes sharing the news early emotionally risky.

Lupe also addressed the industry's treatment of mothers in an earlier post. "There is a narrative that it's a death sentence of sorts to become a mother in this industry," she wrote, adding that she thinks things are changing.

Lupe also appeared in "Succession."

It was not immediately known when the baby is due.

A fourth season of "Nobody Wants This" was recently ordered, though filming and release dates remain unclear, German news agency dpa reported.