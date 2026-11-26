Jesse Eisenberg said strangers mostly leave him alone because his work has no sexuality, as he promotes his third feature as director, The Debut.

For the New Yorker profile by Rachel Syme, Eisenberg described a routine of writing scripts from nine to five at a New York Public Library branch. Asked whether people who recognize him interrupt his work, he said, "People are mostly fine."

"It’s because there’s no sexuality to my work," Eisenberg said. "I think once the public is asked to want to sleep with a person onscreen, that person’s life is fundamentally different."

His Fleishman Is in Trouble co-star Claire Danes offered another view in the profile. Danes said people began to rubberneck when she and Eisenberg met by chance on the street and paused to talk.

"People are very aware of him as a figure, even though he is so determined to be invisible," Danes said.

The Guardian noted that Eisenberg was discussing interruptions during his library writing hours. The newspaper disputed his view of his work, pointing to a Fleishman Is in Trouble montage showing his character, a doctor, having casual sex after divorce.

It also cited The Spoils, a play Eisenberg wrote for himself a decade ago. The newspaper said his character admits to scatological fantasies about his friend’s girlfriend.

Eisenberg received an Oscar nomination for playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network, according to Variety. He recalled encounters that followed the role.

"I’d be out at a bar, and a drunk guy would say, ‘Hey, I love your website,’" Eisenberg said.

"And as I’m pretending to laugh, I’d just wish all of the oxygen would leave my lungs," he said, "and that I would collapse on the floor in front of this guy and show him what he’s doing to me."

Eisenberg declined to play Zuckerberg again in the sequel The Social Reckoning and has spoken openly about that choice. Succession alum Jeremy Strong took over the role in the film, released earlier this year.

Sorkin said, "I hardly know him at all." He likened Eisenberg to Holden Caulfield and said, "He has absolutely no patience for phonies."

In The Debut, Julianne Moore plays Mona Friedman, a New Jersey housewife who auditions for a fictional musical at her local theater. Friedman wins the role of Miss Danielle, becomes consumed by it and falls under the spell of director Jerry Blankenbuehler, played by Paul Giamatti, as her life unravels.

Eisenberg said he works to make his sets nonhierarchical. He questioned how a filmmaker could tell the story of an overlooked underdog woman while making people on set feel similarly overlooked.

"You’d have to be so stupid and blind and compartmentalizing, in a psychopathic way, to write a movie about that and then perpetuate it," he said.

According to The Guardian’s account of the profile, Eisenberg wrote to the Directors Guild of America asking to remove his name from The Debut’s opening titles because he considered the credit needlessly flashy, not because he rejects the film. The same account says he also donated a kidney to a stranger.

The Debut opens in theaters from A24 on Dec. 11.