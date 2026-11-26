President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks in China to "pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe." This is a developing story and will be updated.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he raised the issue "in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly." A day before the post, he hosted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago, his club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"I really believe this is a strong possibility – Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH," Trump wrote. He ended the post by saying an agreement "will be a Great Tribute to everyone!"

The Guardian said Trump may never before have described asking Putin to withdraw military aggression across Europe. His remarks came after several security incidents involving Russia against countries along NATO's eastern flank, among them Estonia, Denmark and Poland.

The territories Trump meant were unspecified. Putin's response to the request was not immediately clear, nor was it known whether the Kremlin had replied to the post.

China meeting and peace talks

Earlier this month, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held their first direct talks in nine months in Abu Dhabi. They settled on a large-scale prisoner swap but failed to resolve their territorial differences. Trump's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff subsequently went to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, then met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin.

Trump met Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week in Shenzhen. Smiling as he greeted Putin, Trump said "Who is he? He's my friend," before shaking his hand warmly.

Over one day, Trump shared dozens of summit photographs, many featuring him with Putin and Xi, The Independent reported. In one image, he shook Putin's hand beneath the large caption "My Friend." The Independent quoted former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul as saying the remark was radically out of step with American society.

Hours after the three leaders issued a peace declaration, Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks of the war on Friday, Newsweek reported, citing Reuters. The attack targeted Ukraine's electricity infrastructure and killed eight people.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused the Kremlin on Wednesday, the day of Trump's meeting with Rutte, of escalating threats to European security. He pointed to Russian threats against Estonia and actions in Poland and the Black Sea. "Russia knows exactly what it wants. And Russia wants more than Ukraine," Merz said.

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, called Putin a "grandmaster of politics" during a Wednesday interview with the MD Meets podcast. In that interview, Kushner said Putin "has agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he's reassured us that that's not his intention."

Kushner described the conflict as "a proxy war where Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia." He said the territorial question was "a little bit of a deadlock" and warned that "it won't take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively." In his view, the talks should concentrate on ending the bloodshed instead of deciding which side was right or wrong.

McGill University political scientist Maria Popova wrote on X that "Kushner speaks as if he's Putin's spokesman rather than a mediator or a U.S. envoy." McFaul told Newsweek that Putin had wasted Russia's chance to become a major global power by integrating peacefully with Europe.

Zelenskyy said Russia launched ballistic missiles and 113 drones overnight Wednesday, after which crews worked to restore electricity in six Ukrainian regions.

Ukraine's air force said 20 locations were hit. Officials said the strikes hit an apartment building and damaged a hospital, a sports facility, businesses and a fuel station.

I held a coordination call. First of all, I want to thank all the repair crews, everyone working for energy companies, utility services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who are doing their jobs truly effectively and restoring electricity supplies after Russian strikes. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 26, 2026

Two versions of one statement

Trump reposted his joint statement with Rutte shortly before his comments about Putin on Thursday, as he spent Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, Agence France-Presse reported. His text urged Russia and Ukraine to avoid expanding the war, whereas NATO's published version named Russia alone.

The four-paragraph NATO text cited "the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war." The version Trump shared included a lengthy paragraph about US defense spending and munitions absent from NATO's text. It said America's "cupboard" will soon be full.

AFP said Trump did not specifically name Ukraine among the territories or call for restraint by Kyiv, despite his recent criticism of Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia. Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukrainian drones had struck a Russian military airfield; the extent of the damage was being checked. AFP and Deutsche Welle described Trump's post as a change in tone toward Putin, whom Trump had described as a friend the week before.

Trump has often appeared more willing to blame Ukraine for Russia's invasion, AFP said. The agency said his envoys Kushner and Witkoff have faced accusations of a similar willingness to side with Moscow.

Russian state media outlets RIA Novosti and Tass were among those that prominently featured Kushner's praise of Putin on Thursday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Washington understands that the war's "root causes" must be eliminated, including "the creation of threats to Russia's security right on our borders." Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Poland, a NATO member, accused Russia this week of deliberately violating its airspace. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told EU leaders Thursday that support for Kyiv is "an investment in the future of Ukraine and our, Europe's, very own security."

Ukraine is seeking more interceptors capable of stopping Russian ballistic missiles, with supplies short since the war in Iran began. The Independent said reports this week indicated that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has held up roughly 60 Patriot interceptors already pledged to Ukraine and paid for by European allies.

"Unfortunately, the Russians are already completing preparations for a new massive strike," Zelenskyy said. He said energy infrastructure, logistics and essential services would be targets.