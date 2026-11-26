Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s "The Kardashians" that Travis Barker told her he "never" sees his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and is not why the sisters don’t spend time together.

Khloé, 42, told her sister Kim Kardashian about their conversation. She said Barker told her, "Just so you know, I am not the reason why you don't hang out with Kourtney."

"I don't see her ever. I never see her. I don't hang out [with her]," Barker continued.

Khloé said Barker wanted more time with Kourtney, too. "So I'm in your boat. You want to hang out with her? I want to hang out with her," she recalled him saying.

Khloé said she had not held Barker responsible for the distance between her and Kourtney. "I never said [my distance from Kourtney] is because of Travis," she said.

The sisters’ distance has been discussed before. Page Six reported that Kourtney’s relatives have argued that her relationship with Barker has absorbed her attention, sometimes leaving less time for other loved ones, since the couple began dating in late 2020.

BollywoodShaadis.com reported that in the show’s Oct. 8 premiere, Kourtney said she had chosen to distance herself from family and Barker had no role in that decision. Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, married Kourtney in 2022, and their son, Rocky, arrived in 2023.

Khloé told Kim she had asked Barker how Kourtney spent her time.

"What does she do all day long?" Khloé said she asked.

"She's with her kids. And she's a great mom," Barker answered, as Khloé recounted it.

"Oh no, I get it," Khloé said.

Khloé said she later asked Kourtney the same question, prompting her sister to laugh. She said she then gave Kourtney advice about spending time with Barker.

"You need to have a movie night without Rocky tonight. I love kids, I'm with my kids all the time, but you also have to make time for your husband," Khloé said.

Khloé said she had also told Barker where she expected to stand in Kourtney’s priorities. "Trav, when you're married, I expect you to come before me. I'm not suggesting I should be before you," she said.

Kim agreed with Khloé’s view. "She doesn't know how to do both. Have friends, hang out with sisters, self-care. Like it's sad," Kim said of Kourtney.

In a confessional, Khloé spoke about balancing relationships. "I wish Kourtney was better at balancing multiple relationships, and that's fine. Some people are, some people aren't," she said.

Kourtney has addressed marriage rumors separately on the series, recalling that her publicist asked about assertions that she and Barker were living apart and splitting up.

"Tell them to print it," Kourtney said she had told her publicist earlier about the magazine story. She said the report was untrue and blamed a "dumb" TikTok video for the speculation, adding, "They know it is not true."

Whether Barker or Kourtney had commented on Khloé’s account beyond the show was not immediately clear.

Thursday’s episode also followed Khloé to her XO Blue perfume launch party in Malibu, where influencer Colt Paulsen suggested a lavender marriage. "Oh yeah, well, that? I'm down with anytime," Khloé replied.

New episodes of "The Kardashians" arrive on Hulu every Thursday.