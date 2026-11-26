Anita DeFrantz, the Olympic rowing bronze medalist who became the first American woman on the International Olympic Committee, died Wednesday at 74.

The IOC announced her death Thursday, Yahoo Sports reported, citing USA Today.

DeFrantz was the committee’s first African American member and, in 1997, became the first woman to serve as an IOC vice president. The IOC had five women and more than 80 men when she joined in 1986.

“I walked in and I thought, ‘This is odd,’” DeFrantz told ESPN in an earlier interview, remembering the cavernous room at her first meeting, where only five members were women.

From college rowing to Olympic bronze

DeFrantz was born Oct. 4, 1952, and grew up with three brothers in Indianapolis. She discovered rowing as a Connecticut College sophomore in the early 1970s and later called it the “noblest of sports.”

At the 1976 Montreal Games, DeFrantz captained the U.S. women’s rowing team while studying law at the University of Pennsylvania, as women’s rowing made its Olympic debut. She took bronze in the women’s eight. USRowing says the result made her the first Black woman to earn an Olympic rowing medal.

Her U.S. National Team career ran from 1975 to 1980 and included silver at the 1978 World Championships.

Opposing the Moscow boycott

DeFrantz earned a place at the 1980 Olympics, but the United States boycotted the Moscow Games and she did not compete. She challenged the boycott in a lawsuit against the U.S. Olympic Committee, arguing that the decision to compete should belong to athletes.

DeFrantz also told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that American athletes should be allowed to attend. That year, the IOC gave her the Olympic Order for advocating for athletes during the boycott.

She went on to serve as vice president of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee, then led the LA84 Foundation, which used the Games’ surplus to develop youth sports programs. As president, she oversaw more than $225 million in grants for over 2,000 youth sports organizations.

IOC leadership and Hall of Fame

DeFrantz held the IOC vice presidency until 2001 and returned to the post in 2018. She became the first woman to seek the IOC presidency in 2001, when Belgium’s Jacques Rogge won the election. She also led the IOC’s Women and Sport Commission for nearly two decades.

In March 2025, DeFrantz went to Costa Navarino, Greece, to vote in the election that made Kirsty Coventry the IOC’s first female president.

“I was just really proud that I could make her proud,” a tearful Coventry said that day.

Coventry traveled to Colorado Springs in July 2025 to introduce DeFrantz at her U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame induction. At the ceremony, DeFrantz described rowing as a sport in which no one can stop pulling for a couple of strokes. “We’re in it together, and that taught me so much,” she said.

During February’s Olympic Torch Relay in Milan, DeFrantz passed the flame to Coventry ahead of the Milan Cortina Opening Ceremony.

An emotional handover during the Olympic Torch Relay in Milan, as Anita DeFrantz passed the flame to IOC President Kirsty Coventry ahead of the @milanocortina26 Opening Ceremony. #MilanoCortina2026



👉 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 6, 2026

Tributes from Olympic and rowing leaders

The IOC described DeFrantz as a trailblazer for women in the Olympic Movement and said “her legacy of courage, leadership and commitment to equality will live on.”

“I feel an immense sense of loss at Anita’s passing,” said Coventry, who described DeFrantz as a mentor, a friend and a true inspiration.

“With the death of Anita DeFrantz, the Olympic Movement has lost a great trailblazer and an outstanding advocate for the Olympic values,” IOC honorary president Thomas Bach said, according to the USA Today report carried by Yahoo Sports. Bach said their friendship began when they both opposed the Moscow boycott.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland and President and Chair Gene Sykes called DeFrantz a giant of the Olympic Movement. “Anita DeFrantz was one of the most consequential Olympians our nation has ever known,” they said.

World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland said in a tribute that her courage in defending her beliefs would remain his strongest memory of her. He called her “an iconic figure in the world of rowing and a truly remarkable personality of the Olympic Movement.”

USRowing renamed its Medal of Honor for DeFrantz in 2025 and said, “Though she is gone, DeFrantz’s legacy and contributions to rowing and Olympic sports will continue to resonate with our community for years to come.”

The IOC had 46 women and 60 men after elections during the Milan Cortina Winter Games, compared with the five women on the committee when DeFrantz joined. At the Los Angeles 2028 Games, female athletes will have more quota spots than male athletes for the first time in Olympic history.

“She broke barriers long before many of us had the opportunity to follow, and I will never forget that the path I have been privileged to walk was made possible by trailblazers like Anita,” Coventry said.