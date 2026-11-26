Nigel Starmer-Smith, the former England scrum-half who became the voice of BBC rugby programme Rugby Special, died Thursday at 81, his son said.

Charlie Starmer-Smith announced on social media that his father had died. "Dad passed away peacefully this morning after a long battle with dementia," he wrote. His father received the diagnosis in 2015, BBC News reported.

In his tribute, Charlie described a life that took his father from playing and commentating on rugby to roles as a prankster and family man. "He was (as they say in rugby circles) one of life's great tourists," he said.

Starmer-Smith represented Harlequins and the Barbarians during his playing career, and appeared seven times for England between 1969 and 1971.

An AOL obituary says the BBC offered Starmer-Smith commentary work in 1973, when he was still a Harlequins player. After retiring from playing in 1976, he worked in broadcasting and journalism.

For 15 years, Starmer-Smith was the voice of Rugby Special, the BBC’s rugby highlights programme. He later commentated for ITV at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia, where England won the tournament.

Two of Starmer-Smith’s three children, Charlotte and Julian, died young. Charlotte was 16 when she died in 1991 from a rare blood disorder.

"Despite having to bury two of his children at cruelly young ages, both he and my Mum refused to let the cavernous holes that Charlotte and Julian left behind define them," Charlie Starmer-Smith said in Thursday’s tribute.

Charlie had discussed his father’s dementia in 2021, calling the condition a "big issue" in sport and describing how relatives could see him only through a window during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has also said the disease ran in the family and that an uncle died from it.

In Thursday’s tribute, Charlie said the illness would not define his memories of his father. "Just as I choose not to let the cruel condition that robbed him of his ability to communicate (and ultimately of his dignity), define my memories of him," he said.

His father was modest and would hate a fuss, Charlie said. "He loved to laugh but not as much as he loved to see others laughing. So for those that knew him think of a happy memory and smile," he said.