Khloé Kardashian said she was open to a lavender marriage on Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, though she later said her decision would depend on what the man could do for her.

Influencer Colt Paulsen brought up the arrangement as he asked about Kardashian’s dating life at her XO Blue perfume launch party in Malibu. Paulsen is openly gay, The Blast reported.

“You need a man, all your sisters are dating,” Paulsen said. “You can always do the lavender marriage. If you ever need, I’m here.”

“Oh yeah, well, that? I’m down with anytime,” Kardashian replied.

It was unclear whether either was serious.

The episode displayed a definition of lavender marriage as a marriage of convenience between a man and a woman, at least one of whom is queer. Historically, the arrangements concealed one or both partners’ sexual orientation and provided protection from discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

Kardashian, 42, expressed some hesitation in a confessional. “Would I have a lavender marriage? There’s times, yes, and then other times, I’m like, to take care of one more person? I don’t know,” she said.

“I mean, it depends what that gay man can do for me. Like, will you make me look pretty every day? Sold. That’s all it takes,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian has been celibate for about five years, Entertainment Weekly reported. On her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, she said earlier this month that she is demisexual.

Speaking with guest Goldie Hawn on the podcast’s Nov. 11 episode, Kardashian said, “I’m so over talking about this, but I have been single, intentionally single, since my son [was] born.”

“I love how present I get to be with my children,” she added.

On her podcast, Kardashian said earlier, “I’m in such a good place that I’m afraid to ever do something that might ever turn out the way that my past has been.”

Kardashian has not dated since separating from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 4. Tatum was born via surrogate.

The couple split after Thompson fathered a child with another woman while he and Kardashian were together, People reported. In January 2022, Thompson confirmed he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols during his relationship with Kardashian and publicly apologized, International Business Times UK reported.

Kardashian previously married Lamar Odom in 2009, roughly a month after they met, International Business Times UK reported. Their divorce became final in 2016.

Odom spoke about their relationship in the Netflix documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which came out this summer. He said in the film that Kardashian’s family and lifestyle attracted him, The Blast reported.

On an earlier episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian criticized what she said Odom had conveyed about why he married her. “You’re saying that you weren’t really in love with me, you married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture, all these things, which is so weird. Even if that is your truth, why don’t you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews?” she said.

Kardashian said previously of the documentary, “I just thought that was really, really lame.”

New episodes of The Kardashians come out Thursdays on Hulu.