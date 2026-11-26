Purdue started Luke Ertel and Gicarri Harris against Oklahoma on Thanksgiving, ending CJ Cox's 69-game starting streak after Tuesday's loss to DePaul, the Lafayette Journal & Courier reported.

Antione West Jr., Jack Benter and Daniel Jacobsen joined Ertel and Harris in the opening lineup. Ertel and Harris had provided a spark as reserves against DePaul, and the switch came with Purdue at 4-3 after what the Journal & Courier called a lackluster Tuesday performance.

The reason for coach Matt Painter's lineup change was not immediately known.

Ertel, who was Indiana Mr. Basketball last year, earned the second start of his career. He first started in a win over Ohio after West arrived late to a film session.

Harris made his eighth career start and third of the season. He opened the 2024-25 season in the starting lineup for five games as a true freshman.

Cox's starting streak dated to his freshman season. Caden Pierce also moved out of the lineup after starting all seven games this season following his transfer from Princeton, where he started 89 of his 90 appearances across three seasons.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Purdue had used four different starting lineups in eight games.

Purdue's game notes showed both incoming starters had been scoring. Ertel averaged 18.0 points across his previous two games, hitting 10-of-17 attempts from 3-point range.

Harris entered on a four-game streak of double-figure scoring, during which he averaged 15.3 points.

Cox, a junior guard, ranked fifth nationally in 2-point shooting at 82.1%.

Purdue made 4-of-28 3-point attempts against DePaul. The 65-56 defeat stopped the Boilermakers' four-game winning streak.

The team's 3-point shooting stands at 14-of-77 across its three losses. In four victories, Purdue has made 53-of-121 from that range.

DePaul also snapped Purdue's 12-game winning streak in multi-team events. Purdue's last three losses in those events came in Florida, prompting the program's game notes to say it "should probably avoid Florida in the future."

Purdue (4-3) faced Oklahoma (4-2) at noon ET Thursday on FS1, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. Oklahoma holds a 6-4 lead in the all-time series.

A live scoreboard snapshot showed Purdue ahead 24-18 in the first half. The final score was not immediately known.

The Oklahoma matchup was Purdue's last game before Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are scheduled to host Iowa at Mackey Arena on Dec. 1, then face Iowa State on Dec. 5.