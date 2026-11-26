President Donald Trump demanded an investigation Thursday into pre-midterm growth figures, alleging without evidence that the government deliberately understated them, a day after it raised its estimate.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said Wednesday that annualized growth reached 4.3% from July to September, revising its initial estimate of 3.4% upward.

The bureau issued that first estimate on Oct. 29, before the Nov. 3 midterms, when Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress.

“This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error,” Trump wrote in a Thanksgiving morning post on Truth Social.

“Why wasn’t the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation,” he wrote.

Trump also wrote that “the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE.” He added that the economy is doing “FAR BETTER than the good numbers already released.”

It was not immediately clear who might conduct the requested investigation or whether one had been opened.

In another Thanksgiving message, Trump called the revision a “RECORD SETTING ERROR” and said the updated figures arrived three weeks late. But the bureau issued the revision on its previously announced schedule. It schedules such updates without regard to the political calendar.

Agency cites fuller data

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick leads the department that houses the bureau. Neither agency immediately responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press. Much of the government was closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

The bureau attributed its higher estimate to updated software price and retail sales data, which showed stronger business investment and consumer spending than initially estimated. As fuller data arrive, it issues three estimates of each quarter’s growth over three months.

Sunlight falls on the long stone facade, columned porticos and U.S. flags of the Herbert C. Hoover Building (file photo, 2020). Photo: APK / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped) · License

Those revisions are routine. The bureau has previously said initial estimates may differ from final figures because complete source data on inventories, trade and consumer spending on services are unavailable.

This revision exceeded the historical average. Axios said the first adjustment to quarterly growth has typically averaged 0.5 percentage points in either direction, compared with the latest increase of 0.9 points.

A bigger increase came during Trump’s first term, when the bureau revised its second-quarter 2020 growth estimate upward by 1.2 percentage points.

Inflation at 3.8%

The bureau’s Wednesday release included inflation data, with the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, rising 3.8% annually in October.

The figures fueled expectations that the Fed could increase interest rates at its meeting next month, after keeping them steady in October, The Hill reported. The inflation reading matched expectations but was well above the Fed’s 2% target.

Rising prices frustrated voters who ranked the economy among their top concerns, while Democrats centered affordability in their midterm campaigns. The AP Voter Poll found 76% of midterm voters described economic conditions as “not so good” or “poor,” while about two-thirds said Trump’s policies had fueled inflation.

Earlier dispute over jobs data

Trump’s request followed a previous dispute over federal statistics. In August 2025, he fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics head after a report found 73,000 jobs were added in July.

The report put job gains for May and June 258,000 below the earlier figures. Trump called the report “rigged” at the time.

Unlike the jobs report, the initial GDP estimate already showed growth, and the increase supports the case for further rate hikes that Trump opposes, Axios reported.

Government statistical agencies follow longstanding standards intended to protect career economists and statisticians from political influence.

The bureau will issue another estimate of third-quarter growth on Dec. 23.