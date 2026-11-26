Mark Tildesley, the British production designer behind the James Bond film No Time to Die and co-designer of the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, has died at 63.

Tildesley is understood to have died Tuesday after a long illness, Variety reported.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, he worked with directors including Danny Boyle, Mike Leigh, Paul Thomas Anderson and Sam Mendes. Mendes called him "a one-off: gentle, funny, warm, mischievous, entirely original and extraordinarily gifted."

Tildesley collaborated with Michael Winterbottom on seven films, mostly in the late 1990s and early 2000s, among them Wonderland, The Claim, 24 Hour Party People and Code 46.

His first project with Boyle was the 2002 zombie film 28 Days Later. They went on to make Millions, Sunshine, Trance and T2 Trainspotting together. For Sunshine, Tildesley won the British Independent Film Award for best technical achievement in 2007, on his third nomination in the category.

Boyle and Tildesley also collaborated outside film. Tildesley designed Isles of Wonder, the four-hour London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, with Suttirat Anne Larlarb for Boyle. All three won the Emmy for outstanding art direction for variety or nonfiction programming for the ceremony.

With Fernando Meirelles, Tildesley made The Constant Gardener and The Two Popes. He also worked on Mike Leigh's Happy-Go-Lucky, Richard Curtis' The Boat That Rocked, Ben Wheatley's High-Rise and Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin.

Tildesley served as production designer on Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as Bond. His latest released credits included Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly and Joseph Kosinski's F1: The Movie.

The British Film Designers Guild awarded him three prizes for High-Rise, Empire of Light and F1: The Movie. He also received a Set Decorators Society of America prize and an Art Directors Guild award, Deadline reported.

Tildesley and Mendes made Empire of Light together in 2022.

"My abiding memory of him is from Empire of Light, flying down the Margate seafront on a motorised scooter, his technicolored scarf flapping in the wind, twinkling like a schoolboy playing hooky," Mendes said.

They reunited for Mendes' upcoming The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, with Tildesley working as a production designer alongside Stefania Cella and Neal Callow.

The British Film Designers Guild said it was "very sad to hear the news of Mark's death." The guild called him "a friend and colleague to many of our members" who "will be very much missed by everyone in the Industry who knew and worked with him."

Mendes ended his tribute with a similar sentiment. "A unique spirit and a wonderful artist," he said. "I am one of hundreds of people who are desperately sad that he is gone."