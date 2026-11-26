German federal police arrested two Iraqi men Thursday on suspicion of membership in a pro-Iranian terrorist group that allegedly dispatched attackers to synagogues in Cologne and another European city, prosecutors said.

Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) officers arrested Mostafa Al-R. in Heidelberg and Ameer J. in Cologne, Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office said. Both face strong suspicion of membership in a domestic terrorist organization under Section 129a of the German Criminal Code, the office said.

"On the group's orders, unknown assailants headed on two consecutive nights in late March 2026 — presumably with explosives — to synagogues in Cologne and in one other European city," the office said.

"The plan was, for reasons as yet unknown, ultimately not carried out," prosecutors said.

The arrest warrant says Mostafa Al-R. knows Mohammad Al-Saadi, who has been charged in the United States, prosecutors said. They said a group called HAYI is believed to have carried out a series of attacks on U.S., Israeli and Jewish institutions across Europe from March 2026 onward.

German prosecutors alleged that Al-Saadi and Mostafa Al-R. founded a separate organization with others, and that Ameer J. belonged to it.

U.S. prosecutors allege that Al-Saadi and other operatives purportedly backed by Iran took part in nearly 20 attacks or attempted attacks on Jewish and other targets in the United States and Europe, The Times of Israel reported.

A spring series of attacks on Jewish targets in Europe included an explosion in Liege on March 9. A synagogue fire in Rotterdam and an explosive incident at a Jewish school in Amsterdam followed.

The U.S. Justice Department unsealed an eight-count indictment on November 10 charging Al-Saadi, Iranian Mohsen Mohajeri and Iraqi Mohammad Ali Al Hassani with terrorism-related offenses, The National reported. U.S. prosecutors have said the Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah uses Ashab al-Yamin as a front, The National reported.

More than 250 officers joined Thursday's operation, drawn from the BKA, the Federal Police and the states of Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia, the prosecutor's office said. Searches ordered by a court began at 17 premises across the three states and continued Thursday.

Prosecutors said officers searched a location in Hürth, near Cologne, in connection with another suspect. Several people affected by the searches were not themselves suspected of any offense.

Information from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany's domestic intelligence agency, led to the investigation.

Mostafa Al-R. and Ameer J. were to appear Thursday before the Federal Court of Justice's investigating judge, who was to formally present the warrants and determine whether to order pretrial detention. It was not immediately known whether the judge ordered them held.