George Russell said ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix that Max Verstappen’s criticism after the Las Vegas Grand Prix was “quite amusing” and their feud was avoidable.

Verstappen, who won in Las Vegas for Red Bull, said earlier that Russell was “so far below my level that it doesn’t really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that.” He also said, “Karma is a b***h,” The Independent reported. Russell crashed late and finished ninth.

At Lusail International Circuit, Russell said he stood by his post-practice remarks, while acknowledging that Verstappen had won.

“He drove an incredible race and won it and he can afford to say what he wants,” Russell said.

“It’s all avoidable at the end of the day, and it’s all a bit unnecessary,” Russell told the press conference. “It’s not something I’m looking to continue,” he added.

George shares his take on the events of last week in Las Vegas#F1 #QatarGP — Formula 1 (@F1) November 26, 2026

The exchange followed contact between the drivers in practice at Las Vegas. After that session, Russell said earlier, “Somebody’s got to stand up to that guy.”

Verstappen took pole position, with Russell qualifying one place behind him. They contested the lead through much of a race affected by a big slipstream effect and the new 2026 power units.

Russell was running third behind Verstappen and Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli with three laps to go, but crashed while attempting to pass Antonelli at Turn 5, Sky Sports reported.

Verstappen said earlier, “It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening.”

In Qatar, Russell said his “risk dial is probably a bit too great at the moment” because he is pursuing big results toward the season’s end.

“If that was race one of the season, there’s no way I would have gone for that move with two laps remaining,” he said. Russell said his contest with Verstappen had been good, fair and “very strategic” until then.

Russell said he respects Verstappen’s driving talent and track achievements, which include four world championships. But he said a good relationship with other drivers is not important to him.

“I’m not looking to be best mates with anybody on the grid,” he said. “I’m just working and looking and fighting to win. Simple as that,” he said.

Russell, 28, said the main lesson concerned his conversations with reporters. “Maybe I am just too open and honest with the media,” he said. “I need to remember I’m talking to a camera that is broadcasting to millions of people,” he said.

“There are more people in this room than there are cameras, and I feel like I’m talking to you, but I’m not actually talking to you,” he added.

McLaren’s Lando Norris agreed that drivers need not get on. “Obviously, Max has proved to everyone [what] he’s capable of and George is kind of still I think yet to prove what he’s capable of,” Norris said.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Verstappen’s former Red Bull teammate, half-joked that he was “sitting and eating my popcorn and laughing.” “It’s not the first time, it’s not the last time, these two are going to go at it,” Gasly said.

The drivers previously exchanged words after a qualifying incident at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, when Russell accused Verstappen of bullying and Verstappen said he had lost all respect for Russell.

Verstappen is second in the drivers’ standings, ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in third.

It was not immediately known whether Verstappen would respond to Russell’s comments in Qatar.

First practice at Lusail starts Friday at 1.30pm UK time. Sunday’s race begins at 4pm UK time, before the season concludes in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 6.