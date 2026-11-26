Michael Giles, the King Crimson co-founder and drummer who played on its 1969 debut, In the Court of the Crimson King, died Monday at 84, according to the band's record label.

DGM announced his death in a post on the band's website. King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp co-founded the label. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Giles, visionary drummer, composer and co-founder of King Crimson," DGM said.

The label said Giles "was instrumental in establishing King Crimson as one of the most innovative and influential bands in the history of progressive music." Giles once described his own approach: "I was always interested in space, restraint and atmosphere, in allowing music to breathe rather than constantly filling it."

Giles was born in Bournemouth, on England's south coast, on March 1, 1942. He and his brother Peter placed a local newspaper advertisement seeking a bandmate, and Fripp, a guitarist, answered it.

The three formed Giles, Giles and Fripp in 1967. Their sole album, The Cheerful Insanity of Giles, Giles and Fripp, came out in 1968. Sales were poor, and their label Deram turned down the group's next collection of songs.

Ian McDonald and Fairport Convention singer Judy Dyble joined the group, which made only a handful of home recordings. Peter Giles left in November 1968 to work as a solicitor's clerk.

Hyde Park and King Crimson's debut

Michael Giles and Fripp went on to form King Crimson with bassist and vocalist Greg Lake, multi-instrumentalist McDonald and lyricist Peter Sinfield.

The band first played live in April 1969. It had attracted a fan in Jimi Hendrix within months of forming. That July, King Crimson opened for the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park in London, where 650,000 music fans attended, Rolling Stone reported.

In the Court of the Crimson King arrived in October 1969, reaching the UK Top 5 and the US Top 30. Pete Townshend called the album "an uncanny masterpiece."

Giles later named jazz drummer Elvin Jones, who had played with John Coltrane, as an inspiration. Speaking about "21st Century Schizoid Man" in 2019, he told Rolling Stone, "I knew we were doing something different, if not unique, in bringing rock and jazz together."

Life after King Crimson

Giles and McDonald departed King Crimson during a U.S. tour in late 1969. Giles once said his reason for leaving was to "explore and develop new ideas for a much more expansive approach to playing drums and percussion into being equal and integral to my own compositions."

The two released McDonald and Giles, a duo album, in 1970. Giles returned that year as a session musician for King Crimson's second album, In the Wake of Poseidon. He also appears on Epitaph, a live release drawn from the band's 1969 performances.

His subsequent session work included playing with Steve Winwood, Kevin Ayers, Neil Sedaka, Andy Summers and the Penguin Cafe Orchestra. He contributed to Leo Sayer's 1975 album Another Year, including the UK No. 2 hit "Moonlighting."

In 1993, Giles played on Bryan Ferry's version of the soul song "Taxi." He reunited on record with former King Crimson colleagues, contributing to Lake's self-titled 1981 solo debut as well as McDonald's only solo album, Drivers Eyes, released in 1999.

In 2002, Giles became a founding member of the 21st Century Schizoid Band, which brought former King Crimson members together without Fripp to perform early material. He later formed the Michael Giles MAD Band, which put out albums in 2009 and 2011.

Giles released Ghost Dance, the 1995 soundtrack to Ken McMullen's film of the same name, with Jamie Muir and David Cunningham. He recorded Progress in 1978 and released it years later. This year, he released Shadows/Solo, a compilation spanning several decades of recordings.

In an earlier interview with It's Psychedelic Baby magazine, Giles said, "What has always been important to me is to remain honest and genuine in the creative process, to make music only when it feels natural and truthful to do so … I have always preferred to allow the music to pass through me like a conduit, in its own time."

Tributes to Giles

DGM said Giles's "extraordinary rhythmic imagination, musical sensitivity and highly inventive approach to drumming were fundamental to the band's pioneering sound." His "unique contribution to the evolution of progressive music will never be forgotten," the label said.

Rush drummer Neil Peart once called Giles "a very important influence on me." Kanye West sampled "21st Century Schizoid Man" decades after its release, on his 2010 single "Power."

Giles is survived by his five children, Tina, Amanda, William, Rosie and Oliver, his sister, Marion, and his brother, Peter.

Fripp, who had responded to the brothers' newspaper advertisement, commemorated Giles with a brief message. King Crimson's Facebook page shared the announcement and his words: "RF: Fly well, Michael."