Rocker, a 3-year-old Black and Tan Coonhound from Bedford, Iowa, won Best in Show at the 2026 National Dog Show, broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day Thursday.

After taking the Hound Group, Rocker defeated the six other group winners for the title. He is the first of his breed to win the top prize, NBC Sports reported. In the show's 24 previous editions, no Black and Tan Coonhound had won the Hound Group or placed in its top four.

The award marked Rocker's 15th career Best in Show victory. NBC Sports reported that he arrived as the top-ranked Black and Tan Coonhound after winning his breed at the 2026 Westminster Dog Show. He is expected to compete in early 2027 at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, according to NPR and USA Today.

"When he goes around, he's an athlete," Best in Show judge Lorraine Bisso said. "You can see him out there hunting in the woods."

Bisso described Rocker as "an outstanding example of what the breed standard is right now." She also praised handler Mandy Clevenger, saying, "The mark of a good handler is to fade into the background and let the dog speak for itself."

Clevenger, of Menifee, California, has worked with Rocker in the show ring since he was 6 months old and is listed as a co-owner alongside Amanda Pillow. "I just didn't expect it," she said of the victory.

"He comes alive," Clevenger said of Rocker around a crowd. "He thinks it’s the best thing that lots of people might be petting him or giving him attention."

Owner Traci Mitchell has raised Black and Tan Coonhounds for nearly 20 years and helped build Rocker's rear muscles by having him follow a four-wheeler along the road. "He developed almost like a bodybuilder," Mitchell said. At her Bedford home, Rocker is a house dog who settles into his favorite bed or a place on the couch.

Show co-host David Frei described the result as "a rare win for a rare-ish breed." "A coonhound has to literally tree a raccoon," Frei said. "Raccoons are nasty little things, and those dogs have to be brave with no hesitation."

Kissy, a Lhasa Apso, took Reserve Best in Show after winning the Non-Sporting Group.

The other group winners were Biggie Smalls, a Newfoundland, in Working, and Rambo, a Norfolk Terrier, in Terrier. Aslan, a Pomeranian, took the Toy Group. Raisin, a Curly-Coated Retriever, won Sporting, and Brandi, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, won Herding.

The show drew 2,107 dogs representing 208 of 217 eligible breeds, according to NBC Sports. Entries increased 5% over the prior year, exceeding 2,000 for the first time since 2019.

The Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, Teddy Roosevelt Terrier and Basset Fauve de Bretagne made their show debuts this year.

The broadcast aired after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed for the first time, as TODAY.com described it. Hazardous weather prompted the postponement, leaving the dog show as NBC's first major televised event of Thanksgiving Day, TVLine reported.

NBC has carried the show on Thanksgiving since 2002, and this year's two-hour broadcast was its 25th consecutive telecast and also streamed on Peacock. NPR reported that the in-person competition took place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on Nov. 14 and 15.

NBC plans to air the show again Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. after the rescheduled parade, NPR reported, while USA Today listed a Sunday, Nov. 29, rebroadcast from 4 to 6 p.m. ET.