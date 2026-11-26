Denny's said Wednesday it had restored a plaque honoring Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at its San Jose, California, restaurant, two days after the chipmaker's board reinstated him.

The marker identifies the booth where Huang and his co-founders conceived Nvidia. "Some things you just don't take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them," the diner chain wrote on X.

Every story starts somewhere. We’re proud to be part of Jensen’s. — Denny’s (@DennysDiner) November 25, 2026

The chain learned of the plaque's removal on Nov. 13, a day after Huang resigned, but did not say who took it down or why. An employee told SFGATE it came down on the evening of Nov. 12, while another worker told the New York Post the diner's "bosses" made the decision, Fortune reported.

"We put the plaque right back up where it belongs," Denny's said. Addressing Huang directly, the chain added, "Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee's on. We're always open, 24/7."

Illuminated Denny’s Diner sign with red and blue lettering on a yellow background at night (file photo, 2008). Photo: Photo: Andreas Praefcke / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

Resignation and return

Nvidia announced Huang's resignation as president, chief executive and board member on Nov. 12, naming Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO.

Days earlier, Huang had acknowledged in a letter to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. Politico reported that he resigned over reports of affairs with at least two women, including an alleged Chinese spy.

The House Intelligence Committee has described Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed linked to Jensen Huang, as a "publicly reported Chinese intelligence asset." China's Foreign Ministry called that allegation "entirely groundless," while Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing.

The Nvidia board voted unanimously Monday to restore Huang to his roles as president, CEO and board member, ending an 11-day resignation. The board said it was confident his return posed no national security risk after receiving input from senior U.S. government officials.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that bringing Huang back "would be the best thing for the company, and also, for the U.S.A.". Trump told CNBC he "convinced" the board. But Huang rejected suggestions at an all-hands meeting that Trump pressured the board, the Daily Mail reported, citing The New York Times.

A booth and a sink

Huang met Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem at the San Jose Denny's in 1993 to sketch a chip for realistic 3D graphics on personal computers. Recalling the restaurant in 2023, Huang said it "had all the coffee you could drink and no one could chase you out."

His first Denny's job came at 15 in Portland, Oregon. Huang joined then-Denny's CEO Kelli Valade for the plaque unveiling on Sept. 26, 2023, and told the crowd, "I was a dishwasher, I was a busboy, I waited tables." The plaque calls the San Jose booth "The booth that launched a $1 trillion company."

Millions of views

The Denny's post drew more than 3.9 million views on X and thousands of comments across Instagram and Facebook, Business Insider reported. Nvidia's official AI account responded with one green heart.

"Taking it down and putting it back up as soon as he gets rehired is crazy work," Oakland-based content creator and comedian Diana Regan wrote on Denny's Instagram post.

Vice President Vance said Wednesday that Attorney General Todd Blanche and other government officials had assured him Huang was not under investigation. Blanche did not clarify to reporters whether Huang himself had been investigated, and lawmakers in both parties have questioned his return and the administration's part in securing it, The Hill reported.

The House Intelligence Committee has asked Huang for a closed-door briefing, while Nvidia has said it will continue cooperating with government investigations. Huang is scheduled to testify before House and Senate committees next week.