Christina Blake died Tuesday after walking into a small plane’s propeller while the aircraft was stopped on a taxiway at Big Lake Airport, Alaska State Troopers said.

Blake, 38, was from Wasilla. First responders attempted to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-engine Taylorcraft F19 touched down shortly before 5 p.m.. Blake had stopped her SUV on the taxiway, in the plane’s path, and the pilot stopped while coming off the runway to wait for the vehicle to move.

In a statement posted online Wednesday, troopers said, "Blake exited the vehicle, approached the running aircraft, and walked into the airplane’s propeller while it was stationary."

Blake gestured at the pilot and continued toward the plane, said Austin McDaniel, interim deputy commissioner and spokesman for the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Although the troopers’ statement described the aircraft as running, McDaniel said the pilot turned off the engine in an attempt to stop the blades as Blake approached.

McDaniel said troopers do not believe Blake walked into the propeller intentionally. He said she had no apparent connection to the pilot, aircraft or airport, and investigators were unsure why she was there.

Troopers will work with the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine Blake’s cause and manner of death, McDaniel told Alaska's News Source. "And our goal is to determine if any state criminal laws were violated that contributed to her death. So that’s what our focus is on," he told the station.

The pilot was unhurt, and the plane carried no passengers. Blake’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident. McDaniel told the station that the board and the Federal Aviation Administration "may be looking at things from the aspect of whether it’s the airport or the pilot’s actions or something to do with the aircraft."