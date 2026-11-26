Nvidia has told manufacturing partners including Dell and Supermicro to halt server shipments containing its chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported Thursday, following new U.S. export-license rules.

The partners told customers in those countries that Nvidia would not permit their orders to ship, the Financial Times reported. The newspaper said Nvidia and its partners are assessing how to meet the new requirements and handle the restrictions, while it remains unclear whether the halt is temporary.

The U.S. restrictions took effect last week and require licenses for advanced-chip shipments to several Southeast Asian countries. Washington is seeking to close routes that Chinese companies are believed to use to access advanced AI chips, including through data centers overseas.

Data centers already supplying large amounts of computing power to businesses in China or other covered locations have 90 days from Nov. 19 to obtain a license if they want to continue. An unnamed cloud executive told the Financial Times that the rule came without guidance on implementation and that no one knows how to apply while the 90-day clock runs, Engadget reported.

The rule is "causing sheer chaos in the region," the executive told the Financial Times.

Southeast Asia has become an epicenter of the data center market, and demand from Chinese technology companies drove a construction boom in the region. In recent years, Chinese AI labs have used a gap in U.S. export controls to access Nvidia's most powerful chips through the four countries, Engadget reported. The labs rented computing access from cloud providers that had purchased servers equipped with Nvidia graphics processing units.

Nvidia recorded $104 billion in revenue through its Singapore subsidiary in 2025, up 72% from the previous year, Engadget reported. The company had already said it stopped selling AI chips to China.

Stacked Supermicro servers with green status lights and labels reading LUCKY (SMTP), CORNEILLE and CYBELE (file photo, 2012). Photo: zigazou76 / Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped) · License

Megaspeed added to Entity List

The Commerce Department placed Megaspeed on its Entity List on Wednesday. That means companies including Nvidia need a U.S. license to send Megaspeed goods covered by U.S. export rules.

Megaspeed had leased access to Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, and the Justice Department is investigating whether it violated U.S. export rules, Engadget reported. Whether the shipment halt is connected to Megaspeed's designation was not known.

Huang due on Capitol Hill

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Nov. 12 after reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, but the company's board reinstated him on Nov. 23.

President Donald Trump and senior administration officials had lobbied for Huang's return, drawing criticism from lawmakers in both parties, the Washington Examiner reported. The lawmakers questioned possible national security risks and whether Trump put Nvidia's financial interests ahead of national security.

A White House official pointed to Trump's comments on CNBC that the attorney general conducted a "pretty good investigation" into Huang and possible criminal liability. In the same appearance, Trump said Huang was considered exonerated.

Huang is due to appear Dec. 1 for a closed-door transcribed hearing with the House Foreign Affairs, China and Intelligence Committees. Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter is scheduled to testify behind closed doors before those committees on Dec. 2.

Huang is scheduled for a public hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on Dec. 3. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is due to testify before that committee in mid-December.