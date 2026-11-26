Gisele Bündchen shared family photos on Instagram for Thanksgiving on Thursday, showing husband Joaquim Valente and all three of her children alongside a message of gratitude.

The carousel includes their son, born in February 2025. In one beach photo, Bündchen and Valente hold the 1-year-old, while another shows her raising him into the air. Daughter Vivian appears in another image, hugging her youngest brother.

"Gratitude is contagious, and the more we can appreciate the beauty around us, the more joy we bring into our lives and the lives of others," wrote Bündchen, a 46-year-old Brazilian supermodel, in a caption in English and Portuguese.

Bündchen also wrote, "The amount of goodness we experience in life depends on our ability to notice it."

She ended with a Thanksgiving wish for her followers. "May we always find something to be grateful for, not just today, but every day," she wrote.

The carousel includes more glimpses of Bündchen practicing yoga, with her dog and outside in nature. Where the photos were taken was not immediately known.

The post had received 426,000 likes and 2,908 comments at the time it was retrieved.

Bündchen has two children with her ex-husband, retired NFL player Tom Brady, son Benjamin Rein, 16, and daughter Vivian Lake, 13. Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022, ending a marriage that lasted 13 years.

Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, joined Bündchen's family trip to Costa Rica's Puntarenas province two weeks after the divorce was finalized, prompting romance rumors, People reported.

At the time, Bündchen maintained that she and Valente were not romantically involved, although they were seen together several times in the months that followed. A source told People in February 2024 that they had started dating in June 2023.

The couple married privately on Dec. 3, 2025.

On Nov. 7, Bündchen celebrated Valente's 39th birthday in an Instagram post written in Portuguese. "Today a great man was born, @joaquimvalente. How lucky I am. I love you so much!" she wrote, according to People's translation.

Bündchen also wrote, "Happy birthday to the most precious man I know ❤️," in a comment on an Instagram post from Valente's Miami-based martial arts academy.